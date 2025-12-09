The Black Stars have posted an encouraging behind-the-scenes video of Abu Francis training indoors

Abu Francis's leg was brutally fractured in the clash against Japan, a truly devastating moment that stunned everyone watching

Whether he will make Ghana’s 2026 World Cup squad remains uncertain, adding another layer of worry to his comeback journey

A former Ghana national team defender has backed Abu Francis to get well soon and rejoin his teammates

The Black Stars have delivered a heart-warming dose of optimism after sharing a positive update on injured midfielder Abu Francis, whose participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains uncertain.

The video, posted on December 9, shows the 24-year-old in impressive physical condition as he continues rehabilitation following the devastating leg fracture he suffered during Ghana’s Kirin Cup clash against Japan on November 14, 2025, at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi.

The Ghana Football Association shares a motivating video of Abu Francis working in the gym following his devastating leg fracture during the Japan vs. Ghana on November 14, 2025. Image credit: GFA

Source: Twitter

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis’ injury was one of the lowest and most painful moments of the match, leaving both teammates and fans deeply concerned as he was stretchered off.

After initial treatment, he returned to France to begin recovery with his club, Toulouse, where he is currently undergoing an intensive rehabilitation programme.

In the new clip shared by the GFA, Francis is seen working hard in the gym, pedaling steadily on an exercise bike, engaging in strength routines, and maintaining sharp physical conditioning. His upbeat appearance has brought a wave of relief to Ghanaian supporters who feared the worst after the severity of the fracture.

Watch the video below.

Despite the encouraging scenes, the timeline for his return to full training remains unclear. Medical experts typically caution against rushing such recoveries, especially for players whose roles demand agility, mobility, and quick changes of direction.

With the 2026 World Cup just six months away, Francis faces a race against time to prove his fitness to head coach Otto Addo.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars remain hopeful, and fans are rallying behind the midfielder as he pushes through the toughest phase of his career.

Abu Francis stats

According to Transferkmarkt, Abu Francis has managed just eight appearances, totaling 532 minutes on the pitch this season.

That limited playing time stands in stark contrast to his previous campaign at Cercle Brugge in 2024–25, when he was a central figure, appearing in 49 matches across all competitions, scoring 1 goal and chipping in 4 assists.

His 2024–25 season performance underscored his qualities as a hardworking, box-to-box midfielder, someone capable of influencing both defensive work and attacking transitions. That consistency and reliability earned him the move to the French Ligue 1, signing a four-year contract that will expire in June 2029.

Francis Abu of Ghana reacts after breaking his leg during the international friendly match between Japan and Ghana at Toyota Stadium on November 14, 2025. Image credit: Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Ghana star motivates Abu Francis

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh in a wide-ranging interview, former Black Galaxies of Ghana defender Baba Mensah backed Abu Francis to recover quickly.

"Abu is a fighter. I’ve seen his dedication on and off the pitch, and there’s no doubt in my mind he will come back stronger. His work ethic and determination will carry him through this setback."

Abu Francis's injury in Japan match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on the Ghanaian midfielder's heartbreaking injury, with many Black Stars fans taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

The setback happened in the 56th minute of Ghana's opening 2025 Kirin Cup match against Japan, who eventually clinched a 2-0 victory against Otto Addo's side.

Source: YEN.com.gh