Vasco da Gama players have emulated Mohammed Kudus’ iconic chair goal celebration in Brazil

One of Vasco da Gama's stars has been linked with a sensational move to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Mohamed Kudus made the chair celebration famous during his time at West Ham United, turning it into one of his trademark goal celebrations

Tottenham Hotspur have unexpectedly found themselves trending in Brazil once again, after a strikingly familiar goal celebration lit up the Brazilian Cup and sparked comparisons with a moment involving Mohammed Kudus.

The spotlight this time falls on Rayan, a highly rated forward who has been repeatedly linked with a potential move to Spurs in recent months.

Rayan recreates Mohamed Kudus’ famous chair celebration during Vasco da Gama's 2-1 win against Fluminense on December 12, 2025. Image credit: Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte via Sport Witness highlighted the moment, drawing a direct line between scenes at the iconic Maracanã and Tottenham’s Champions League action just 24 hours earlier.

During Vasco da Gama’s 2-1 victory over rivals Fluminense on Friday, December 12, Rayan scored the equalising goal and celebrated in a way that immediately caught the eye.

Rather than rushing back to the centre circle, the youngster calmly sat on a mini chair near the corner, striking a pose as photographers rushed to capture the moment. His teammates also sat proudly beside him, completing a scene that quickly made the rounds on social media.

Vasco da Gama players emulate Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham trademark sitting celebration. Image credit: Football Deva

The celebration stood out because of how closely it resembled a recent Tottenham moment in Europe. In their Champions League clash with Slavia Prague in London, Mohammed Kudus found the net and marked the goal by sitting for a photo, flanked by Richarlison and Djed Spence.

The pose has long been associated with Kudus, who first made it his signature celebration during his time at West Ham United, but its recent reappearance in a high-profile European fixture caused it to go viral.

With Tottenham already strongly connected to Rayan in transfer discussions, the similarities between the two celebrations only intensified the attention around the Brazilian forward, as Goal noted.

While there is no indication that Rayan’s gesture was a deliberate nod to Tottenham or Kudus, the timing ensured the North London club remained part of the conversation in Brazil.

For now, it remains a fun coincidence rather than a signal of things to come. However, as long as Rayan continues to shine and Tottenham’s name keeps resurfacing alongside his, speculation linking the two is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

According to Transfermarkt, 19-year-old Rayan has been in sensational form for Vasco da Gama this season, registering 20 goals and one assist across all competitions.

His impressive scoring record highlights his consistency and lethal finishing, marking him out as one of Brazil’s brightest young attacking talents and a standout performer for his club.

Frank outlines 3 key Kudus qualities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has revealed three traits he likes most about Mohammed Kudus' hot form.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has emerged as one of Spurs' most crucial players this season, delivering consistent top displays.

