Kudus starred in Spurs’ latest win, but there’s one aspect of his performance that few noticed

Tottenham’s season could hinge on a single player’s form, and it’s not who you might expect

Thomas Frank has mentioned three things he likes about Mohammed Kudus's top form

Mohammed Kudus once again showcased his quality as Tottenham Hotspur cruised to a 3-0 Champions League victory over Slavia Praha on Tuesday, December 9.

After a rough 5-3 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in their previous outing, Spurs got back on track thanks to a David Zima own goal, a composed penalty from Kudus, and a strike from Xavi Simons.

Thomas Frank stresses on three key aspects of Mohammed Kudus' 2025/26 Premier League form.

The win boosted morale and strengthened Tottenham’s chances of securing automatic progression to the knockout stages.

Frank praises Kudus’ impact

For Thomas Frank, the recent victories have been a relief. The Danish coach had been under pressure due to Tottenham’s inconsistent performances in recent weeks.

Back-to-back wins against Brentford and Slavia Praha have eased some of that strain, with Kudus playing a pivotal role in the latter triumph.

Since joining from West Ham United in the summer, the Ghanaian international has become a creative driving force for Spurs. His flair, vision, and tactical intelligence have been evident, as reflected in his six assists across all competitions.

Thomas Frank hails Mohammed Kudus' 2025/26 form at Tottenham.

Kudus’ performance against Slavia Praha reaffirmed his importance to Frank’s side, as he recorded his third goal of the season, per Transfermarkt.

Operating primarily on the right flank, Kudus thrived in open spaces, consistently taking the initiative to carry the ball forward. He calmly converted Tottenham’s penalty by placing it down the middle as the Slavia goalkeeper dived the other way.

When asked to sum up Kudus’ performance, Frank praised his renewed energy and highlighted three key aspects of his current form, as Football London covered.

"At the start of the season, Mo did well but then went through a dip. Over the past few weeks, he’s shown fresh energy, sharper acceleration, and decisiveness in his actions. He’s also getting more in tune with the team, which is crucial," Frank said.

He added that, while the team performed well, there was room for improvement:

"Prague can be dangerous on the counter, so we need to manage transitions better. Overall, I liked a lot from our display, but there’s still potential to be more controlled. We’ve had four games in a short span, so maintaining consistency is key."

Tottenham also benefit from Kudus being available during the upcoming festive fixtures. With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) running from December 21 to January 18, many clubs will lose international stars.

Ghana’s absence from the tournament, however, means Kudus will remain with Spurs, providing Frank with a major boost during a crucial period.

At 25, Kudus is currently Spurs’ standout attacker, and his return to form over recent games could prove vital in helping Tottenham navigate a busy schedule successfully.

Agbonlahor hails Mohammed Kudus

