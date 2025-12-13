Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has made an encouraging statement on Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus

The Ghanaian playmaker has impressed in North London since joining from West Ham United in the summer

Mohammed Kudus has earned praise due to his tireless work rate and defensive contributions in Thomas Frank's setup

Mohammed Kudus’ decision to swap West Ham United for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer has already begun to look inspired.

The Ghana international has settled quickly in north London and is fast becoming one of Spurs’ most influential players.

After 14 Premier League outings, Kudus is among the division’s leading assist providers, registering five assists and consistently driving Tottenham’s attacking play.

Mohammed Kudus impresses at Tottenham

Under Thomas Frank, the 25-year-old has delivered a blend of flair, intensity and intelligence that has lifted Spurs’ forward line. His versatility has been particularly valuable, allowing him to operate across multiple attacking roles while maintaining a high level of performance.

That influence was on full display in Tottenham’s recent 2-0 home victory over Brentford, where Kudus tormented right-back Kristoffer Ajer with his movement and direct running, especially during a dominant first-half showing, as Football London noted.

More importantly, the former Ajax man has stepped up at a crucial time for Tottenham. With creative lynchpins James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski sidelined by injury, the former Ajax man has embraced added responsibility, becoming the main conduit between midfield and attack.

His composure in possession and ability to unlock defences have ensured Spurs have not lost momentum despite those notable absences. Recently, Mohammed Kudus also made it clear that his ambition at Tottenham extends beyond individual performances, stressing his hunger to win trophies with the club.

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Kudus for glory

That ambition has been echoed by TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, who believes Kudus could play a decisive role in delivering silverware this season.

Speaking during a Spurs-focused segment, Agbonlahor highlighted the attacker’s impact since arriving from West Ham and suggested that Tottenham have every chance of enjoying cup success with him in the squad.

The former Aston Villa striker argued that there is little reason for Spurs to doubt their trophy credentials, pointing to their recent European triumph as evidence of progress.

In his view, the FA Cup represents a realistic target, provided Tottenham maintain consistency and rise to the challenges ahead.

While acknowledging that Villa pose a serious obstacle, he maintained that Spurs’ quality, boosted by Kudus’ influence, gives them a genuine shot at going all the way, as covered by To The Lane and Back.

Watch Agbonlahor speaking about Kudus in the YouTube video below.

Meanwhile, Agbonlahor's confidence in the Black Stars of Ghana playmaker will soon be tested. Aston Villa arrive as one of the Premier League’s form teams, having surged to second place after an impressive run of results.

Unai Emery’s side underlined their credentials with a 2-1 win over league leaders Arsenal last weekend and will travel to north London full of belief. They also hold a recent psychological advantage, having eliminated Spurs from the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage last season.

As a result, January 10’s third-round clash carries extra edge. For Tottenham, it represents both an opportunity for redemption and a gateway to bigger ambitions.

If Tottenham are to keep their FA Cup dreams alive, Kudus and his teammates will need to rise to the occasion, starting with overcoming the Villans.

Mohammed Kudus' top 5 career goals

