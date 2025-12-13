Pep Guardiola’s wife has reportedly moved out of the family home after the Manchester City manager committed his future to the club with a new contract

The couple’s relationship is said to have been under strain for around 18 months, with growing distance between them

According to Spanish podcast Mamarazzis, Guardiola has not seen his wife for some time as their lives have continued on separate paths

Pep Guardiola’s wife has reportedly moved out of the family home after the Manchester City manager’s decision to extend his contract disrupted plans for a new life abroad.

Their marriage is said to have been under strain for around 18 months, with Spanish outlet Mamarazzis claiming Guardiola and his wife have had little contact during that time.

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra appear to be headed their separate ways, at least for now. Photo: James Whitehead.

Source: Getty Images

Cristina Serra, who married Guardiola in 2014 after a relationship that began in 1994, returned to live in Barcelona in 2019 to focus on her fashion brand, Serra Claret.

Despite living apart, she continued to travel between Spain and England to spend time with her husband during his successful spell at City.

However, the latest developments suggest the distance between them has now become more permanent.

Sources suggested that in September 2024, Serra chose not to return to England after their proposed relocation to the United Arab Emirates fell through.

Guardiola's subsequent contract renewal, tying him to the Etihad until 2027, seemingly proved to be the final blow for his wife, though it was hinted they might leave room for future reconciliation.

Now, Antena 3 programme Y Ahora Sonsoles featured Mamarazzis presenter Lorena Vazquez, who provided more information.

Vazquez claims that Serra has left the family home in the Pedralbes neighbourhood to relocate to a different property in the Eixample area.

Discussing the property the 52-year-old apparently purchased in October, she said:

"It's a modest home, compared to what she could have afforded."

Vazquez added:

"Relationships sometimes continue as friendships," hinting that Guardiola and Serra will maintain an amicable but non-romantic connection moving forward.

Pep Guardiola and Serra have reportedly split

Source: Getty Images

However, speculation earlier this year hinted that if Guardiola were to return to Barcelona and leave his post at City, there might be a chance to mend the relationship.

In conversation with journalist Laura Fa, Vazquez said:

"They're leaving the door open to reconciliation; it could be that one day, when Pep retires from football and returns to Barcelona, they could resume their relationship.

"It's a friendly, well-considered breakup, without drama, fights, or third parties involved."

While the split is yet to be officially documented, it appears Guardiola won't reignite his 30-year bond with Serra unless he bids farewell to the Premier League for good.

Pep Guardiola splits from wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has parted ways with his wife, Cristina Serra, after more than three decades together.

The couple first met in 1994 when Guardiola was 23 and Serra was 20. They reportedly informed close friends and family of their decision and spent Christmas together with their children.

Source: YEN.com.gh