Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko could miss the game against Bournemouth after falling ill

He was expected to return from injury but will now undergo assessment before Monday’s league match

Ruben Amorim also faces challenges with players set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has suffered a setback and could now face a longer spell on the sidelines.

The Slovenian forward has missed the last four matches after leaving United’s draw at Tottenham last month with a knee injury.

Benjamin Sesko has come down with food poisoning just as he was set to return from injury

Sesko exited the North London clash in under 30 seconds, shortly after Ruben Amorim had used all his substitutes.

Initial reports confirmed a knee problem that was expected to sideline him until mid-December.

He was anticipated to return for Monday’s game against Bournemouth, but a new issue has now delayed his comeback.

Sesko suffers from food poisoning

The Slovenian striker is said to be suffering from a bout of food poisoning and will face a late fitness test before the Monday night clash.

"Ben, we have to see. We have to see if he’s available. He had some [food] poisoning, but we’ll see. Let’s wait," he said via Manchester United's website.

Apart from Sesko, Amorim will be without Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, who are still out with injuries. De Ligt has missed the games against West Ham and Wolves, with Amorim still unsure when he will return.

"I think he has something in his back, I don’t know for sure. Sometimes, you see it’s not a big injury because he finished the game quite well against Crystal Palace, but he has some pain. You sometimes think it will be solved during this week, but sometimes he feels a little bit of pain, and we have to be a little careful with that."

Amorim also, rather surprisingly, admitted that he had no idea when Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui would depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio have all been called up by their countries for the tournament in Morocco. FIFA had set a deadline of December 15 for players to report, the same day United face Bournemouth.

"I expect today to have a decision or maybe tomorrow, but we are waiting until the last moment to have all the players available, to choose the best team to start the game."

The trio are the core of United's right-hand side and will be a big miss for Amorim once they depart for AFCON 2025.

The Africa Cup of Nations will run from December 21 to January 18 across six cities in Morocco, with Ivory Coast coming in as the defending champions.

