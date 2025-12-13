Cristiano Ronaldo could be exploring opportunities in the film industry as he nears the end of his playing career

With retirement approaching after the 2026 World Cup, he has ruled out coaching but remains open to other ambitious ventures

Ronaldo has prior experience in entertainment, having produced and contributed to an animated series, following the path of other footballers who transitioned into acting

A world-famous Hollywood star has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon make his debut in one of cinema’s most iconic action franchises.

Ronaldo is currently playing his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr after an extraordinary career that has taken him from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear in the next ‘FAST & FURIOUS’ movie.

During his time in Spain, the Portuguese superstar became Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer and cemented his place among the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup edges closer, Ronaldo will once again chase the one major honour missing from his glittering résumé.

Whatever the outcome of that tournament, questions will inevitably follow about his future and whether he is nearing the end of one of football’s most successful careers.

When retirement does eventually arrive, attention will quickly turn to what comes next for a player whose ambition has never appeared to fade.

Ronaldo has never hidden the fact that coaching does not appeal to him, once describing the idea of becoming a manager as “almost impossible” due to his personality.

Instead, he has suggested that owning a football club would make far more sense. With a reported net worth exceeding one billion dollars, he would also have the option of stepping away from work entirely, though few believe someone with his drive would choose that path.

Commercial opportunities will continue to arrive regardless, particularly given that Ronaldo is the most followed individual on Instagram. Yet one intriguing possibility has now emerged outside football.

Ronaldo could appear in Fast and Furious movie

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, has teased the idea of Ronaldo appearing in the blockbuster franchise.

On December 12, Diesel shared a photograph of the pair together on Instagram, writing:

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you, he is a real one. We wrote a role for him.”

It remains unclear whether the comment was serious or playful, but the suggestion alone has captured imaginations. If Ronaldo were to appear on screen, he would be following a well-trodden path.

Footballers who appeared in movies

Former Premier League midfielder Vinnie Jones successfully transitioned into acting, starring in films such as Snatc and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Manchester United icon Eric Cantona has also built a respected acting career, featuring in titles including Looking for Eric and Elizabeth.

Ronaldo himself has already dipped a toe into the entertainment industry, acting as a producer and voice contributor for the 2018 animated series Striker Force 7. A role in Fast & Furious would represent his boldest move yet beyond football.

