Ansgar Knauff may not be a familiar name among many Ghanaian football fans, but his profile is steadily rising - along with the possibility of one day representing the Black Stars

The German-born winger with Ghanaian roots recently lit up the headlines after scoring against FC Barcelona in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the talented forward who, despite representing Germany at youth levels, could still play for Ghana

Ansgar Knauff has once again captured Europe’s attention. The German-Ghanaian forward delivered a brilliant strike against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 9, reminding the football world of his rising stature.

His effort did more than silence the Camp Nou. It reignited conversations in Ghana about a player many believe could add something special to the Black Stars in the future.

At 23, Knauff is swiftly growing into one of the most promising attackers of his generation.

Ansgar Knauff celebrates after scoring against Barcelona at Camp Nou on December 9, 2025.

His skill set, background and steady rise ensure that every big performance triggers renewed excitement among Ghanaian supporters.

With the Ghana Football Association stepping up attempts to secure top dual nationals, his name has returned to discussions about players who could one day strengthen the national team.

From Dortmund to Frankfurt: Ansgar Knauff's rise

Knauff’s story began in the city of Göttingen, where he was born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father but was raised primarily by his single mother.

Football entered his life early, and his ability stood out long before he reached the professional level.

Borussia Dortmund recognised his potential and brought him into their academy at age 15. His quick feet, direct style and fearless approach quickly won admiration.

Ansgar Knauff in action for Borussia Dortmund against RB Leipzig on November 6, 2021.

In 2021, he made his senior debut for Dortmund and wasted little time making an impression. His first Bundesliga goal against Stuttgart arrived during a tense Champions League chase, instantly marking him out as one to follow.

A loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt soon opened a new chapter. The coaching setup encouraged him to attack freely, and he responded superbly.

His influence in Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph in 2022, especially his unforgettable display against Barcelona in the quarterfinals, earned him praise across the continent.

Fast forward to the Champions League night on December 9, where he struck again against the same Spanish giants.

His burst of speed and instinctive movement gave Frankfurt the lead inside the new Spotify Camp Nou, making him the first player to score a Champions League goal in the rebuilt venue, as cited by CentreGoals.

Hansi Flick's men eventually overturned the contest through a Jules Kounde brace, yet Knauff’s finish remained the moment everyone talked about.

Is Ansgar Knauff eligible to play for Ghana?

Knauff remains eligible to play for Ghana under FIFA regulations because he has never featured for Germany’s senior team in a competitive match and has Ghanaian heritage through his father.

Although he has represented the European nation at various youth levels, he can still switch nationality if he chooses and completes the required paperwork. But according to Ibrahim Saanie Daara, he prefers Germany to Ghana.

His versatility, playing across both wings and even as a false nine, and his seven goal contributions in 20 games this season, per Transfermarkt, make him an exciting prospect for the Black Stars.

While he stays focused on club football for now, Ghanaian fans continue to monitor him closely as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

