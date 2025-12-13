Mohamed Salah registered an assist as Liverpool edged past Brighton, moving him ahead of Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s all-time goal contributions chart

The Egyptian forward’s influential display on Saturday afternoon capped a historic milestone, coming just days after a turbulent week sparked by his explosive interview

Salah’s growing list of achievements at Anfield continues to shape his Premier League legacy, with the latest feat triggering an outpouring of praise from Liverpool fans across social media

Mohamed Salah turned adversity into history on Saturday, December 13 2025, reminding everyone why he remains one of the Premier League’s defining figures.

Just days after being left out of Liverpool’s Champions League 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, the Egyptian forward returned to action and carved his name deeper into English football folklore.

Introduced from the bench, Salah delivered a telling assist that helped Liverpool secure another vital league win and quietly closed the chapter on a tense week that followed his explosive comments after the 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Mohamed Salah is now the player with the most goal contributions for a single Premier League club, surpassing Wayne Rooney. Photos by Matthew Peters and Carl Recine.

Salah overtakes Rooney, reaches historic EPL milestone

The 33-year-old had not featured since claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club.

His omission from the Champions League match raised eyebrows, but Liverpool manager Arne Slot made it clear the matter was handled internally.

“What’s been said between the two of us, I’ve said many times, for me that stays between us,” Slot told Sky Sports after the match.

“He was back in the squad and we needed him. He was a threat, the first ball he touched he almost gave an assist to [Alexis] Mac Allister.”

“He was constantly involved, pleasing but also not a surprise because he’s done that many times.”

Salah began the game on the bench before being called into action in the 26th minute after Joe Gomez was forced off through injury. Almost immediately, he lifted the tempo and gave the crowd a reminder of his quality.

His moment arrived when he whipped in a perfect corner for Hugo Ekitike to score Liverpool’s second goal.

The assist sparked loud renditions of his chant around the stadium as fans showed their appreciation.

According to talkSPORT, that assist carried historic weight. Salah now holds the record for the most goal contributions for a single Premier League club with 277, made up of 188 goals and 89 assists since joining Liverpool in 2017.

He moves ahead of Wayne Rooney’s 276 for Manchester United, with Ryan Giggs next on 271.

Although Salah failed to score and extended his run without a goal to six matches, his overall influence was undeniable.

He fired over the bar from a promising position and later overhit a pass meant for Andy Robertson. At full-time, he applauded the supporters with a full lap of the pitch.

Mohamed Salah is set to link up with his Egyptian teammates on Monday, December 15, 2025 ahead of the 2025 AFCON. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Fans react as Salah surpasses Rooney's record

Fans wasted no time celebrating online. @Rei00zk wrote:

“Salah is clear of most Premier League legends now.”

@fplbalo10 declared:

“The best in Premier League history.”

@OkparaNnaya added:

“Mo Salah is HIM, the greatest Egyptian to ever grace the EPL.”

@SnqoeMasinga asked:

“What does Carragher have to say about this stat??”

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations approaching, Salah, who is among the highest-paid African players in the world, departs having once again proven that even during turbulent moments, greatness finds a way to shine.

