Ghana and England were drawn together with Croatia and Panama in a World Cup group already generating global buzz

A top-class Ghana-England lineup has been analysed, highlighting key picks and standout performers without giving away all the names

The Three Lions’ strong 2022 World Cup run, including group-stage dominance and a Round of 16 triumph, sets expectations high

A veteran Ghanaian sports journalist has given his expert take on the 2026 World Cup Group L

The 2026 World Cup draw, held on December 5 in Washington, placed Ghana, England, Croatia, and Panama in the highly anticipated Group L, immediately trending across social media and capturing global attention.

Following Friday's draw, YEN.com.gh has put together a Ghana-England combined XI (4-2-3-1 formation), highlighting the best players from both nations.

According to FIFA, England reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under manager Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions topped their group with solid performances but were eliminated after a 1–2 defeat to France in the last eight.

According to the BBC, the Three Lions opened their tournament with a 6-2 mauling of Iran on November 21. However, the Three Lions were held 0-0 by the United States four days later before the 1966 World Cup winners hammered Wales 3-0 to win their group with seven points.

Gareth Southgate's men were too strong for Senegal, securing an emphatic 3-0 triumph in the Round of 16 before France stopped them in the last eight.

As for the Black Stars, their 3-2 victory against South Korea was not enough to see them advance to the knockout stages, having lost to both Portugal and Uruguay during group play.

Ghana vs. England combined starting XI

Ghana vs. England combined XI: Goalkeeper

England's Jordan Pickford easily gets the nod because of his experience and consistency at the top. With over 300 Premier League appearances and two European Championship finals under his belt, the likes of Benjamin Asare and Lawrence Ati-Zigi of Ghana are far below the Everton man's level.

Ghana vs. England combined XI: Defenders

Chelsea's Reece James occupies the right back role, winning that spot ahead of any of Ghana's options. England's 19-year-old sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly takes the left-back position ahead of Ghana's Gideon Mensah. In terms of the central defence, we have an all-English pair too, the 31-year-old John Stones and Aston Villa's teen star, Ezri Konsa.

Ghana vs. England combined XI: Midfielders

When it comes to the middle of the pitch, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are rated above Ghana's midfielders, including Thomas Partey of Villarreal.

Ghana vs. England combined XI: Attackers

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka gets the call on the right wing. According to Transfermarkt, the Arsenal winger has seven goals and two assists in 18 games this season so far. He edges Mohammed Kudus, who has, nevertheless, had a decent debut campaign at Tottenham so far.

On the left wing, the combined Ghana-England XI features its sole Ghanaian representative, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, whose rapid rise means myriad top clubs such as Tottenham and Manchester United have been mentioned as his potential next destination. Then, Phil Foden takes the No. 10 responsibility.

As for the No. 9 role, Harry Kane was chosen right away because of his world-class level and 2025/26 form (25 goals in 21 Bundesliga games as of December 5, 2025).

England vs. Ghana combined starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo; Harry Kane

England vs. Ghana World Cup battle

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah offered his expert take on Ghana’s challenges and opportunities in the 2026 World Cup Group L draw.

"Ghana’s inclusion in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama presents both a challenge and an opportunity. I think the Black Stars have the talent and hunger to make a statement on the world stage, despite England and Croatia being miles ahead of us. With the right strategy, 2026 could be a historic tournament for Ghanaian football."

