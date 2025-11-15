The Magpies are ready to challenge Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich in the race for AZ Alkmaar’s highly-rated Kees Smit

Smit has already made over 50 senior appearances, starred in the European Under-19 Championship

Newcastle hope to lure Smit by offering regular Premier League action, positioning themselves as a realistic alternative to super-rich clubs

Newcastle United are gearing up for a potential showdown with Real Madrid over the signing of AZ Alkmaar’s rising star, Kees Smit.

The 19-year-old Dutch midfielder has been turning heads across Europe thanks to his impressive performances at both club and international youth levels.

Newcastle and Real Madrid battle for AZ Alkmaar 16-year-old star Kees Smit, touted as the next 'Pedri'. Image credit: Ramon Robert, BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Many of the continent’s elite clubs, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona, have already expressed interest, but the Magpies are confident they can make a compelling case for the young talent, as GOAL reported.

Smit first grabbed widespread attention in early 2023 when he scored a sensational goal from the halfway line against Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League. His reputation only strengthened during the European Under-19 Championship, where he played a pivotal role in helping the Netherlands lift the trophy.

Pictured: Kees Smit. Image credit: Albert Emmanuel

Source: Getty Images

Finishing as joint top scorer and earning player of the tournament, Smit quickly became a priority target for scouts across Europe.

At AZ, he has already surpassed 50 senior appearances, gained experience in European competition, and impressed national team coach Ronald Koeman, who recently compared him to Barcelona’s Pedri.

European Giants monitor Smit as Newcastle seeks advantage

According to AS, interest in Smit is widespread, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund all reportedly tracking his progress.

However, there is a growing belief in the Netherlands that the player may favor a club offering consistent first-team opportunities rather than immediately joining a European superpower.

Newcastle hope to capitalize on this by presenting a pathway to regular playing time under their new sporting director, Ross Wilson, who is leading a strategy focused on recruiting top young talents from across Europe.

The Magpies’ midfield has struggled this season, with Joelinton yet to find top form and Joe Willock hampered by injuries. The uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future also adds urgency to Newcastle’s transfer plans. Clubs like Crystal Palace have also shown interest, having faced Smit during AZ’s 3-1 defeat in the Europa Conference League at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, AZ are reportedly open to offers for Smit, expecting a fee that could surpass their current outgoing record of £21.8 million. Barcelona may hold a slight advantage given Smit’s declared admiration for the club.

Despite the mounting attention, the midfielder remains focused on his performances at AZ, with his next career move slowly becoming a major talking point across Europe.

Smit’s development has also drawn comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne, while Frenkie de Jong has suggested the youngster should be allowed to focus on football without excessive pressure.

Regardless, the buzz around him continues to grow, and Newcastle appear ready to challenge Europe’s heavyweights in the race for one of the Netherlands’ brightest prospects.

Oscar Naasei Oppong on Real Madrid's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 20-year-old Ghanaian centre-back Oscar Naasei Oppong has been impressing Real Madrid scouts with his physical presence and commanding defensive style.

The club reportedly identified Naasei as a direct replacement for Ramon Jacobo, who was promoted to the senior team after impressing at Castilla.

Source: YEN.com.gh