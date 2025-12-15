On 5th December 2025, CLUB Lager, Ghana’s number one beer, brought football lovers, dignitaries, and media together for a vibrant evening at the Polo Beach Club, as it hosted the official 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw. The event marked a major milestone for both the nation and the brand as Club Lager was also officially unveiled as the Official Beer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Ghana.

Cheers to our chales as Club Lager is unveiled as Ghana’s official beer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ceremony attracted key representatives from the Ghana Football Association, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and several high-profile sports media personalities who joined consumers to witness this historic moment. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as guests celebrated Ghana’s qualification and looked ahead to yet another unforgettable World Cup journey.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed interactive football-themed activities, including mini goalpost challenges to win exclusive CLUB Lager merchandise, and engagement zones designed to spark excitement for the tournament ahead.

The event featured remarks from Vanessa Kavi, Marketing Lead for Accra Brewery PLC., who said, “Football has always been Ghana’s heartbeat, and Club Lager has always been at the centre; of those shared moments of joy, unity, and celebration. Becoming the official beer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Ghana is not just a partnership, it is a promise. A promise to stand with Ghanaians through every cheer, every goal, and every unforgettable “LinkOp” moment.

She further highlighted how the “Cheers to Chales” will anchor the brand’s World Cup engagements, reinforcing the Club’s commitment to togetherness.

Solomon Ayiah, Corporate Affairs Lead, mentioned, “Football is one of the strongest cultural bonds we share as a nation, and as we support fans through the World Cup journey, we remain equally committed to our Smart Drinking agenda. Accra Brewery PLC. continues to champion responsible consumption at all our events and activations. This World Cup season, we are not only powering celebrations across Ghana but ensuring all our consumers “drink like a boss.”

