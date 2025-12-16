Messi could reunite with another former Barcelona star at Inter Miami, boosting the MLS champions’ firepower

Inter Miami are actively targeting elite talent to build a squad capable of back-to-back MLS Cup wins

The MLS transfer market heats up as Messi’s presence attracts big-name signings to South Florida

Inter Miami are reportedly plotting a sensational move to bring Robert Lewandowski to MLS, potentially forming a striking partnership with Lionel Messi.

The Herons, who captured their first MLS Cup last season, are eager to defend their title in 2026 and plan to bolster their squad with high-profile additions.

Co-owner David Beckham is reportedly keeping a close eye on the transfer market, with Lewandowski firmly on the radar.

The 37-year-old Polish striker currently plays for Barcelona, where his contract runs until summer 2026. From January, he will be allowed to negotiate with clubs outside of Catalonia, opening the door for a move to South Florida.

Inter Miami are reportedly keen to secure another iconic No. 9 to complement their lineup, especially as fellow former Barcelona star Luis Suarez has yet to confirm whether he will extend his stay next season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has committed to a new three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2028, as The Guardian noted.

Building a squad around Messi

Inter Miami’s management are focused on surrounding Messi with enough quality to challenge for consecutive MLS Cups.

Following their dramatic victory over Vancouver Whitecaps, which handed Messi his 47th career trophy and further solidified his status as football’s most decorated player, the Herons aim to capitalize on their momentum.

With one Designated Player slot still available, the club is reportedly looking to fill it with a world-class forward alongside Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, another World Cup winner.

According to Polish journalist Marek Jozwiak via Goal, Inter Miami have already begun preparations for Lewandowski’s arrival, including scouting potential housing options in South Florida.

Sources suggest there is a strong chance the striker could move to MLS next summer, possibly after competing in another World Cup.

Lewandowski, who enjoyed a remarkable season with 42 goals last term, has seen his role at Barcelona change under the current setup. He has netted eight times in 17 appearances this season and contributed an assist, but often plays a supporting role behind Ferran Torres.

Despite this, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich forward remains physically capable and motivated to take on new challenges.

Barcelona eye Victor Osimhen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Victor Osimhen as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Napoli striker has once again found himself at the center of transfer market speculation, having long been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs.

Despite the intense interest from across the continent in the summer, Osimhen eventually opted to sign permanently with Galatasaray after an initial loan spell, solidifying his place in the Turkish Süper Lig while continuing to attract attention from elite teams.

