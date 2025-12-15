Jordan Ayew has given his honest reaction to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s sensational long-range goal in the English Championship

Fatawu’s audacious strike stunned teammates, fans and pundits alike, providing a standout moment in Leicester City’s victory over Ipswich Town

The effort has since been confirmed as the longest-range goal ever recorded in the history of England’s second tier

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has offered a frank and refreshing reaction to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s jaw-dropping strike that has now taken its place in English Championship folklore.

Ayew, who also found the net in the same contest, admitted the goal left everyone on the pitch stunned, including teammates who know Fatawu’s habits better than most.

Jordan Ayew hugs Fatawu Issahaku after the latter's sensational goal against Ipswich Town. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

The moment arrived during Leicester’s emphatic 3-1 win over Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

What followed was a piece of improvisation that instantly shifted the mood inside the ground and across social media.

With Leicester already ahead through Bobby De Cordova Reid’s early opener, the hosts pushed forward with confidence.

Fatawu, lively from the first whistle, spotted the Ipswich goalkeeper off his line and unleashed an audacious effort from deep inside his own half. The ball sailed over everyone and nestled into the net, leaving disbelief in its wake.

Below is a video of Issahaku's screamer:

Jordan Ayew reacts to Issahaku's wonder goal

Ayew, speaking after the match, revealed that the goal was not entirely unexpected within the squad.

“He's been trying it for years," Jordan said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet. We always scream at him! Today, he was rewarded. Fair play to him for keeping on trying. Sometimes we get upset with him.”

The strike, measured at 65.2 yards, has been confirmed by Opta as the longest-distance goal ever recorded in the Championship.

It eclipsed a record that had stood for years and immediately placed the 21-year-old winger in a unique category.

Ayew later added Leicester’s third shortly after the restart to cap a dominant team display, before Jens Cajuste pulled one back for Ipswich.

Still, the afternoon belonged to Fatawu, whose effort overshadowed everything else that unfolded. He has now registered 10 goal contributions this season, with four goals and six assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Fatawu Issahaku in action for Leicester City against Ipswich Town in the English Championship on December 13, 2025. Photo by David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in after Fatawu's goal

Praise quickly followed from all corners of the football world. Leicester manager Marti Cifuentes described the strike as very special and pointed to it as evidence of Fatawu’s growth and confidence.

Renowned BBC journalist John Bennett was equally taken by what he witnessed inside the stadium.

“Amazing to witness this live in the stadium. I saw Joey Guðjónsson score another amazing long ranger at the same stadium from the halfway line in 2006 and never thought that would be topped. But this was something even more special from Abdul Fatawu.”

Attention now turns to a demanding schedule. Leicester face Queens Park Rangers on December 20, welcome Watford six days later, then close the year with a home clash against Derby.

Bortey vs Fatawu: Own-half goals compared

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football fans have been drawn into a fresh debate after two remarkable goals were scored more than 20 years apart.

Both strikes were launched from inside the player’s own half, one in Africa in 2004 and the other in England in 2025, and each has been remembered for different reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh