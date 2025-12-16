Mbappe has edged closer to shattering Cristiano Ronaldo's decade-old Real Madrid record, and the countdown was on

Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of breaking one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic Real Madrid records, with just two games left before the year ends.

The French striker has already scored 56 goals this year, 53 for Real Madrid and three for France, and needs at least three more to equal Ronaldo’s 59-goal tally in 2013, and four to surpass it.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid recently ended a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Alavés, thanks to Mbappe’s 24th-minute strike and Rodrygo Goes’s late equalizer. Carlos Vicente Robles scored Alavés’ lone goal in the 68th minute.

According to Goal, Mbappe made history by joining the elite list of players to score 60 goals in a calendar year, alongside Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. His penalty against Girona helped him reach this milestone, cementing his status among football’s top goal scorers.

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s remaining opportunities to break Ronaldo’s record come in the Copa del Rey clash against Talavera on December 17, followed by a La Liga showdown with Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu on December 20.

If successful, Mbappe will not only cement his legacy at Real Madrid but also claim a record that has stood for over a decade, further fueling comparisons between him and the club’s legendary former star.

Kylian Mbappe's 2025/26 stats

Kylian Mbappe continues to set the pace at Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season, showcasing his lethal finishing and creative influence on the pitch.

According to Transfermarkt, in 25 appearances across all competitions, the French striker has already racked up 27 goals and 4 assists, underlining his status as one of the world’s most prolific forwards.

His La Liga form has been particularly impressive. In 17 league matches, Mbappe has found the net 17 times while also contributing 4 assists, directly impacting 21 goals for the club.

This remarkable scoring rate, an average of one goal per game in the league, means the former AS Monaco winger is capable of reaching Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record.

Mbappe wins court case against PSG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Paris labour court has ruled that Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG) must pay former striker Mbappe nearly €60 million in unpaid salary and contractual bonuses, marking a significant chapter in one of European football’s most‑watched legal battles.

The judgment comes more than 18 months after Mbappe left the Ligue 1 giants to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024, following the expiration of his contract. The court concluded that PSG failed to honour key financial commitments in Mbappe’s contract, including wages for the final three months of his stint in Paris and agreed‑upon bonus payments.

