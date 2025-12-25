Christmas Day turned tragic as an EPL club confirmed the heartbreaking loss of its greatest-ever player

The football world is in mourning after the devastating news rocked the club on Thursday, December 25

What should have been a day of joy became one of sorrow as an EPL legend passed away

The football world is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished figures following the death of Scotland and Nottingham Forest great John Robertson, who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 72.

Widely regarded as the finest player in Nottingham Forest’s illustrious history, Robertson leaves behind a legacy that shaped the club’s golden era.

Nottingham Forest legend John Robertson dies aged 72 on December 25, 2025. Image credit: Photo: Thomas McAtee

Source: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement, hailing Robertson as their “greatest ever” and praising his humility, talent, and lifelong dedication to the club.

Former Celtic midfielder Alan Thompson, who worked under Robertson, also paid tribute, describing the news as devastating and offering condolences to his family.

Tributes have also poured in from fans, former teammates, and clubs across Britain, celebrating a man whose brilliance and loyalty made him a true icon at the City Ground.

Former Nottingham Forest player John Roberton. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

John Robertson's football career

According to Wikipedia, Robertson was central to Forest’s remarkable rise under Brian Clough, playing a defining role in their First Division title win, two European Cup triumphs and two League Cup successes.

His influence on the biggest stage remains unforgettable. In the 1979 European Cup final against Malmö, it was Robertson’s precise delivery that set up Trevor Francis for the winning goal.

A year later, he etched his own name into history by scoring the decisive strike as Forest defeated Hamburg 1-0 to retain the European crown.

On the international stage, Robertson earned 28 caps for Scotland, scoring eight goals. One of his most memorable moments came at the 1982 World Cup, where he found the net in a victory over New Zealand, further underlining his quality at the highest level.

Born in Viewpark, Lanarkshire, Robertson grew up supporting Rangers and represented Scotland at schoolboy and youth levels. His journey to stardom began when Nottingham Forest scouts spotted him playing for Drumchapel Amateurs in 1970.

He would go on to spend 13 hugely successful years with Forest, later enjoying spells with Derby County, Norwich City and Leicester City, before returning to the City Ground.

Across all competitions, he made more than 500 appearances for Forest, scoring 95 goals, as The Sun noted.

After retiring as a player, Robertson smoothly transitioned into coaching, becoming a trusted lieutenant of former teammate Martin O’Neill.

The pair first worked together at Wycombe Wanderers before continuing their partnership at clubs including Celtic and Aston Villa, where Robertson served as both assistant coach and scout.

His impact never faded among supporters. In 2015, he was voted Nottingham Forest’s greatest-ever player in a poll conducted by the Nottingham Post, a testament to the enduring affection fans held for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh