Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has set social media buzzing after a viral “this-or-that” challenge captured his candid choices

The 25-year-old Tottenham forward was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as London and Accra, among other fun options

Kudus has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers since his summer move, earning rave reviews from fans and pundits

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Kudus has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with a light-hearted video that gave fans a glimpse into his personality.

The Black Stars playmaker took part in a “This or That” challenge, where his quick choices — and playful honesty — set social media buzzing.

Mohammed Kudus picks Messi as GOAT and says Accra is better than London. Photos by Johnnie Izquierdo, Justin Setterfield and Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus picks between Messi and Ronaldo, Accra and London

The video, filmed as part of what seems like a promotional shoot with his sponsors Skechers, showed Kudus taking shots at two mini poles to reveal his preferences instead of giving verbal answers.

The session began with football’s biggest debate — Messi or Ronaldo — and true to his past comments, Kudus aimed straight for Messi’s side, reaffirming his admiration for the Argentine legend.

From there, the 25-year-old continued with a mix of football and lifestyle questions.

He chose bright boots instead of black ones, goals over assists, and confidently picked chipping the goalkeeper over a nutmeg.

When faced with choosing between a “solo goal” and a “team goal,” Kudus went for the former — a decision that sparked playful reactions online, with some fans joking that it reflected his flair for individual brilliance.

His next choices gave a glimpse into his personality off the pitch. Kudus opted for a headset instead of a speaker and preferred a “chill day” to a “night out,” aligning with his sister Memunatu’s description of him as calm and reserved.

The midfielder also selected gaming over Netflix before closing the round with perhaps his most heartfelt pick — Accra over London.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Kudus’ honest picks

The video quickly went viral, drawing numerous reactions across social media platforms. Many fans praised him for his authenticity and sense of pride in his roots.

@edmondcfc449761 commented:

“London or Accra, our star boy chose Accra. No place like home they say.”

@KwameOd66102827 added:

“I knew he would always choose solo goal over team goal.”

@Dyna_mik_ joked:

“He chose Accra because London dey cost. Chale no be easy for there.”

@justjhay_xx teased:

“Kudus ‘3nntwe two’. He dey want solo goal.”

@kpakpsay summed up:

"I wish Kudus had chosen team goal. Choosing solo goal seem selfish."

Meanwhile, Kudus and his Tottenham teammates suffered a setback in the EFL Cup, crashing out after a 2-0 defeat to holders Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, October 29, as cited by BBC Sport.

Newcastle's Joelinton shoves Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur in a heated EFL Cup clash on October 29, 2025. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian came on in the second half but couldn’t prevent the loss, with Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade scoring for the Magpies.

Kudus will now shift focus to the Premier League as Spurs prepare to host Chelsea on Saturday, November 1, 2025, per Sofascore, in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Kudus shares enviable stat in Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus reached a remarkable milestone in the Premier League after a brilliant start at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nima-born star now shares this record with another player recently blessed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Source: YEN.com.gh