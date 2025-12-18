Barcelona SC and the wider Ecuadorian football community have been plunged into deep mourning following the tragic passing of Mario Pineida

The 33-year-old's death was confirmed by Ecuador's Interior Ministry, which said it has assigned a special police unit to the case

Heartfelt tributes have flooded social media, with fans expressing shock and sorrow over his sudden death

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ecuadorian football family has been thrown into shock following the reported killing of international defender Mario Pineida in Guayaquil on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The 33-year-old, who represented both club and country with pride, lost his life in a violent attack that has once again raised alarm over rising insecurity in Ecuador.

Ecuador International Mario Pineida Dies in Gun Attack, Barcelona SC Mourns

Source: Getty Images

Local reports indicate Pineida was fatally shot outside a shop in the northern part of Guayaquil, a city that has recently seen a troubling surge in violent crime.

The news sent waves of grief across the country, particularly among supporters of Barcelona Sporting Club, where Pineida was an important figure.

Barcelona confirm tragic loss of Mario Pineida

Barcelona Sporting Club confirmed the devastating news in an official statement shared on social media.

"Barcelona Sporting Club, informs, with deep regret, that it has been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, a fact that occurred after an attack against him," the club said on social media.

"This unfortunate news makes all of us who are part of the institution deeply dismayed...," it added.

Further details emerged through Flashscore and Ecuadorian outlet Primicias, which reported that Pineida was attacked by two assailants on motorcycles.

The gunmen allegedly opened fire on him, his mother, and another woman. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation, with police yet to provide full clarity.

Pineida enjoyed a respectable career, including a spell with Brazilian side Fluminense.

He earned nine caps for Ecuador between 2015 and 2021, according to Transfermarkt, and featured at both the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Ecuador International Mario Pineida Dies in Gun Attack, Barcelona SC Mourns

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in amid insecurity in Guayaquil

Since news of Pineida's passing broke, fans have struggled to make sense of another senseless loss in Ecuador.

One supporter wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to his family, friends, and everyone in Ecuadorian football during this tragic time."

Another added:

"It's really sad and terrible to hear such news. My condolences to the family in these tragic times."

Others expressed raw frustration and disbelief, with comments such as:

"This is most abhorrent!" and "What is going on with players dying?"

Meanwhile, the tragic incident has drawn renewed attention to Ecuador’s growing security crisis.

Once considered among the safest countries in Latin America, Ecuador has increasingly become a key illicit substance transit route between Colombia, Peru, and international markets.

Ecuador International Mario Pineida Dies in Gun Attack, Barcelona SC Mourns

Source: Getty Images

This shift has coincided with a sharp rise in shootings, extortion, and car bombings.

Guayaquil has emerged as one of the hardest hit areas, recording about 1,900 murders between January and September alone, the highest figure nationwide.

Several footballers have reportedly been targeted in recent months, deepening fears within the sporting community.

Premier League star held at gunpoint

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Premier League player was threatened with a gun while walking with a friend on a busy London street.

The late-night incident led to the arrest of a well-known football agent, who is now helping police with their investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh