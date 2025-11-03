A Premier League footballer has reportedly endured a terrifying ordeal after being threatened with a gun while walking with a friend on a busy London street

According to reports, the late-night incident led to the arrest of a high-profile football agent, who is currently assisting police with investigations.

The shocking episode has sparked widespread concern on social media, with fans expressing disbelief and relief that the player escaped unharmed

The English Premier League has been thrown into turmoil after one of its players was reportedly attacked and threatened at gunpoint in London.

The shocking incident, which took place earlier this month, has left fans and the football community reeling.

A Premier League player is threatened with a gun in a London attack while walking with a friend. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

EPL player threatened, top agent arrested

According to Sun Sport, the player, whose name is being withheld for legal reasons, was walking with a friend when two masked men confronted them.

The assailants allegedly pointed a firearm at the player and issued chilling threats before fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the area at 11:14 p.m. on September 6, 2025, and have since launched a full investigation.

Reports indicate that a high-profile agent, who manages several Premier League stars including an England international, was arrested days later on suspicion of brandishing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers reportedly raided his £2 million Hertfordshire mansion two days after the incident.

The agent was also accused of blackmailing and issuing threats against the footballer’s companion.

A top football agent, who represents an England international, is implicated in the gun attack. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

He was released on bail on September 9 under the condition that he would not contact the player involved, as cited by Mail Sport.

Police sources say investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack and the possible connection to the agent’s ongoing dispute.

A close source described the incident as “terrifying,” adding, “The player was understandably shaken up, to have threats made against you with a gun is shocking.

"He reported it right away. It was the right thing to do for his safety. He has been supported by his friends and club, and they all hope it will not affect his performances.”

Fans demand better player protection

The incident has sparked outrage online, with supporters demanding stronger security measures for footballers amid a worrying surge in targeted attacks across London.

@BestDamii questioned:

“If this is legit, it raises big questions: Is it a personal grudge, a botched deal, or something tied to the player's rising profile?”

@JahangirASikdar added:

“That’s really unsettling. Hope the player’s alright and the full story comes out soon.”

@Krestedslime commented:

“Top agent being the suspect here is crazy. Agents are supposed to protect and manage players, not threaten their life.”

@Breezydotsui simply exclaimed:

“What the hell?”

As the investigation unfolds, the Premier League community remains on edge, waiting for clarity on a case that has cast a dark shadow over English football.

