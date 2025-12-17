A 21 - year - old Premier League prospect has tragically died following a car accident after a match on December 16, 2025

Tributes have poured in since the news broke, with his current club, Macclesfield FC, paying homage to their gifted forward

Wolves, where he featured during his early development, will observe a minute’s silence in his honour ahead of their match against Brentford

The football community has been left in deep mourning following the tragic death of Ethan McLeod, a former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy player who was plying his trade with Macclesfield FC.

The 21-year-old lost his life in a fatal road accident after his white Mercedes collided with a barrier on the M1 near Northampton.

Ethan McLeod dies after car accident

According to Sky Sports, McLeod was travelling home on Tuesday, December 16, after featuring in a National League North fixture away at Bedford Town.

Macclesfield had secured a 2-1 victory, but the journey back ended in unimaginable tragedy. Emergency services attended the scene; however, the young forward could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the location.

Macclesfield FC later confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement that reflected the shock and pain felt across the club.

“With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod," the club wrote on X.

“Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him.

“But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.

“News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club, and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.”

The club added that Ethan “effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be both on and off the pitch."

Tributes pour in for Ethan McLeod

Messages of condolence quickly followed from clubs that had shared a chapter of McLeod’s journey. Stourbridge FC described their devastation, writing:

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of former Glassboys forward Ethan McLeod last night. Our thoughts are with Ethan’s family, friends, everyone at Macclesfield and all those who knew him. Rest in peace, Ethan

"Ethan spent ten years at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy as well as loan spells at Alvechurch FC."

Rushall Olympic also paid tribute, recalling his historic moment in their colours.

"We are absolutely devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Ethan McLeod in the past 24 hours.

"Ethan was a history maker for us, scoring the winning penalty against Peterborough Sports to send us to the First Round of the FA Cup last season."

McLeod spent a decade developing at Wolves before moving on to Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge, gaining valuable experience along the way.

His death comes two months after the passing of 38-year-old Ernest Queralt, who passed away in a similar incident.

It also adds to the growing list of footballers, including Diogo Jota, who have died in 2025.

According to The Mirror, he signed for Macclesfield in July 2025 and was working to establish himself at the English National League North level.

Wolves, where his football dream began, announced that a minute’s silence will be observed before their Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday to “remember and honour Ethan”.

