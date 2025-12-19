Manchester United are reportedly prepared to outbid rivals Manchester City in the January transfer window to secure the signing of Antoine Semenyo

The 25-year-old forward has a £65 million release clause in his Bournemouth contract, and it is understood that the Red Devils are willing to go all out to land the Ghana international

Semenyo’s versatility and impressive form this season have made him a highly sought-after target, with several Premier League heavyweights also monitoring his situation

Manchester United are quietly positioning themselves for a bold January move for Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo, believing circumstances have opened a rare window to beat Manchester City to his signature.

With the Bournemouth attacker approaching a decisive moment in his career, confidence is growing at Old Trafford that a deal is realistic rather than wishful thinking.

Manchester United are ready to go 'all out' for Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window. Photos by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s release clause, reported to be £65 million, is set to activate soon, which instantly sharpens interest across the Premier League.

While City remain admirers, United sense hesitation across town and are ready to act quickly if the opening persists.

Why United are set to beat City to Semenyo

According to Goal, a key factor shaping United’s optimism is uncertainty around Pep Guardiola’s long-term plans at City.

Although the Spanish coach remains under contract until June 2027, internal contingency discussions have sparked speculation that his era may not stretch as far as expected.

Rival clubs are alert to any sign of instability, and United see January as a moment to capitalise.

City’s technical staff reportedly view Semenyo as an ideal match for their attacking structure. However, doubts over leadership continuity could weigh heavily on a player preparing for the biggest step of his career.

For Semenyo, clarity of vision, project stability and regular minutes are expected to matter just as much as prestige.

United believe they can offer all three. With Ruben Amorim already praising the Ghanaian publicly, the forward fits neatly into a system built on flexibility and intensity.

Recruitment officials also see the clause as a market opportunity unlikely to present itself again for a player entering his prime.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Eli Junior Kroupi after the latter scored the equaliser in a 4-4 Premier League thriller at on December 15, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

How Semenyo fits into United's project

On the pitch, Semenyo has grown into one of the league’s most uncomfortable opponents for defenders.

His blend of speed, physical strength and sharp decision-making has added a cutting edge to Bournemouth’s attack and caught the attention of elite clubs.

That adaptability is central to United’s interest. Amorim has shown a willingness to shift shapes depending on the opponent, and Semenyo’s skill set allows him to operate wide, drift inside as a supporting striker or even take on deeper responsibilities when required. Few forwards offer that level of tactical freedom.

The numbers support the growing interest. According to Transfermarkt, he has recorded seven goals and three assists this season, highlighting his strong output.

Notably, his goal at Old Trafford on December 15, 2025, was a clear reminder of his threat in open play and one-on-one situations.

With competition fierce and margins fine, January 2026 could define not only Semenyo's future, but also the direction of United’s next rebuild chapter.

Sign Semenyo ASAP, United legend says

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rio Ferdinand urged Manchester United to act fast on Antoine Semenyo after his impressive display against them on Monday night.

The Bournemouth forward played a key role as the Cherries held United to an exciting 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on December 15, 2025.

