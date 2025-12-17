Tottenham reportedly eye Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and a Manchester City star ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian international is Spurs' prime target, according to a respected sports journalist

With Semenyo’s rising form, Bournemouth would only let him leave when the right price arrives

A veteran African sports writer, Mohammed Soumare, has called for Semenyo to prioritise regular playing time

Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close eye on AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo and Manchester City winger as they prepare for potential moves ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian attacker has been linked with myriad clubs since last summer, while the Brazilian star almost joined Thomas Frank's side ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League until talks hit a deadlock in the last minute.

According to Goal, the City player was ready to leave the Etihad, but Pep Guardiola's outfit reportedly blocked the transfer.

As for the Ghanaian international, he ended up signing a new five-year contract with the Cherries in July of this year, expressing his delight to continue working with manager Andoni Iraola.

Now, according to respected The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Tottenham may revive their interest in Semenyo and Manchester City star Savinho during the upcoming winter transfer window.

As stated by To The Lane and Back, Ornstein said:

“They (Tottenham) like Antoine Semenyo, for example, if it’s not going to be him, maybe some other players in that wide attacking position, which is something they looked at last summer with Savinho from Manchester City. It didn’t come to fruition. Maybe it will in January, and they’ll hope that Thomas Frank can bring the results over time.”

Semenyo's stats and price tag

Semenyo has been in impressive form for Bournemouth this season, netting 7 goals and providing 3 assists in 16 appearances. Last season, he contributed 13 goals and 7 assists across 42 matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Given his consistent improvement and rising profile, Bournemouth are unlikely to let him leave without securing the right price. According to The Sun, the Cherries have slapped a £75 million price tag on the Black Stars No.9.

Meanwhile, Savinho has registered two goals and four assists across 22 matches for City in the current campaign, but most of his appearances have come from the bench.

With Savinho struggling for consistent playing time at the Etihad Stadium ahead of next summer’s World Cup, he may seek a move if his situation doesn’t improve soon.

This could play into Tottenham’s hands as they look to strengthen their squad, particularly in search of alternatives to Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson.

Semenyo urged to seek regular play

Meanwhile, veteran African sports journalist Mohammed Soumare from Mali spoke to YEN.com.gh, advising Antoine Semenyo to consider a move that guarantees regular playing time, emphasising the importance of consistent minutes on the pitch.

“Antoine Semenyo should prioritize a move where he can play regularly, just as he does at Bournemouth. Consistent minutes are crucial for his development and continued success.” Soumare said.

Semenyo linked with Liverpool move

