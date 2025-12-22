A cat has once again stirred excitement among football fans across Africa after predicting the outcomes of three key AFCON 2025 matches

The feline oracle weighed in on the much-anticipated South Africa vs Angola showdown, while also offering its verdict on Egypt’s tournament opener against Zimbabwe

Nicknamed “Oracle Whiskers”, Nimbus has earned a growing reputation in Europe for its remarkable knack for accurately forecasting football results

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) rolls into full swing, the spotlight has drifted from tactics and team sheets to an unlikely figure stealing hearts online.

A mysterious cat known as Nimbus Pronos has once again stepped into the limelight, offering predictions that many fans now follow with amused curiosity rather than blind belief.

A mysterious cat predicts the outcome of South Africa vs Angola and two other key matches. Photo credit: Phil Magakoe/Getty, @nimbus_pronos/Instagram and Franck Fife/Getty.

Nimbus is no stranger to the football world. The feline shot to fame in Europe after correctly calling several major results, including the FIFA Club World Cup final involving Chelsea and PSG.

With AFCON now underway, the oracle was called upon again, this time to forecast three key fixtures scheduled for Monday, December 22, 2025.

The games under scrutiny were Egypt vs Zimbabwe, South Africa against Angola, and Mali taking on Zambia.

These matches follow the opening contest, where hosts Morocco set the tone with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Comoros, courtesy of goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi, according to Reuters.

Mysterious cat delivers AFCON 2025 predictions

The ritual was simple and familiar. Three bowls labelled Mali, draw, and Zambia were placed on a dining table.

Video footage showed Nimbus walking calmly before heading straight for the Malian bowl and eating from it, a sign many interpreted as a win for the Eagles.

A second clip focused on the South Africa vs Angola clash. This time, Nimbus appeared undecided, briefly leaning toward the South African bowl before changing course and settling on the Draw option.

That moment alone sparked debate, with many fans predicting a tense stalemate in Group B.

The final prediction concerned Egypt and Zimbabwe. Without hesitation, Nimbus ate from the Egyptian bowl, hinting at a strong opening for Mohamed Salah and his teammates as they chase a record-extending eighth AFCON crown.

Fans react to the cat's AFCON predictions

As expected, social media erupted with reactions that mixed humour, doubt, and excitement. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the responses that quickly followed.

@shimaabdelaziz wrote:

"Best kitty 😂❤️"

@sheria1983 agreed with Nimbus for the Egypt vs Zimbabwe prediction:

"That is, for sure, an easy opener for the Pharaohs. Much respect to Zimbabwe."

Others were less convinced. @chydollarschikason questioned the magic:

"How can we believe Nimbus again?😂😂😂"

The Mali prediction also drew attention. @oumeima_eln reacted:

"Here we go again 🙆🏻‍♀️"

@biradeco summed it up with affection:

"Thank you, my baby cat 😍😍😂😂😂"

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is hosted by Morocco. Photo credit: @CAF_Online/X.

Beyond the fun, the football stakes remain high. Mali will aim to keep pace with Morocco in Group A. In Group B, South Africa, who pipped Ghana's Black Galaxies in a pre-AFCON friendly, will look to stretch their unbeaten run and challenge Nimbus by asserting dominance over Angola.

Egypt, armed with Salah, will seek a ruthless start against a Zimbabwe side they have beaten often in past meetings, per CAF Online.

South Africa vs Angola match preview

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh previewed South Africa’s Group B clash with Angola.

All eyes are now on the 1996 African champions as they aim to build on their momentum and better their third-place finish at the last edition in Ivory Coast.

