A mysterious cat has delivered its verdict on who will win Sunday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal.

The league’s top two sides meet at Stamford Bridge in a high-stakes showdown, with Arsenal looking to extend their six-point advantage and strengthen their push for a first title since the 2003/04 Invincibles season.

The Gunners have suffered just one defeat all campaign, against Liverpool in August, and have dropped points only in draws with Manchester City and Sunderland.

This will be just the fifth time Arsenal face Chelsea while sitting top of the table, having won all four previous meetings in that scenario, including their emphatic 5-0 victory last April.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have taken seven wins from their opening 12 league matches but have shown vulnerability at home with losses to Brighton and Sunderland, and another defeat away to Manchester United, per The Independent.

Still, Enzo Maresca's side enter the derby in strong form, winning five of their last six Premier League games and nine of their previous 11 in all competitions, and now even a fortune-telling feline has weighed in on what could unfold.

Cat predicts Chelsea vs Arsenal tie

Ahead of the matchup, a well-known feline predictor named Nimbus has already chosen a winner.

Nicknamed “Oracle Whiskers,” Nimbus has built a strong reputation in Europe for correctly forecasting football results, including the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG.

In the latest ritual, three bowls were set out on a dining table - Chelsea, Draw, and Arsenal - and video footage captured Nimbus strolling straight to the Arsenal bowl and eating from it, signaling a win for the visitors.

7 players ruled out of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea will continue to be without Levi Colwill, who is still recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained at the end of last season, while Romeo Lavia remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

The Blues received a significant boost with the returns of Cole Palmer and Dario Essugo, both out since the start of the season.

Palmer’s return means Estevao Willian, who impressed against Barcelona, will drop to the bench, although Maresca confirmed that the two players can also play together if needed.

Meanwhile, Arteta could be without up to five players for Sunday’s clash, including the Brazilian pair Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz, and Viktor Gyokeres are nearing returns, though the match may come too soon for them, while Leandro Trossard, sidelined with a knock midweek, will undergo assessment.

Cole Palmer fit to face Arsenal

