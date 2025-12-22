A moment of celebration turned into a frightening scene at AFCON 2025 after Patson Daka suffered a worrying scare that briefly hushed the stadium

The Zambian forward went down awkwardly while celebrating, immediately raising alarm among teammates and fans alike

Daka’s goal had rescued a draw for the Chipolopolo in their Group A opener against Mali on Monday, December 22

Patson Daka left it late to break Malian hearts as Zambia fought back to secure a 1-1 draw in a gripping Group A clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Casablanca.

The dramatic finish at the Stade Mohammed V ensured both teams shared the spoils after a contest dominated for long spells by the Eagles.

Patson Daka escapes serious injury after landing on his neck during his acrobatic goal celebration. Photo credit: MB Media/Getty, @TouchlineX/X and Abdel Majid Bziouat/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Daka denies Mali victory

Mali looked on course for a winning start after dictating much of the encounter. Their control in midfield and calm build-up pinned Zambia back for extended periods, forcing the Chipolopolo to defend deep and absorb pressure.

The West Africans, who missed out on World Cup qualification to Ghana, nearly went into the break ahead when El Bilal Toure stepped up from the spot shortly before halftime, only for Willard Mwanza to produce a sharp save.

Below is a video of Toure's penalty miss:

It was another reminder that penalties have already proved tricky at this tournament.

After the restart, Mali resumed on the front foot and finally found the breakthrough just past the hour mark.

According to CAF Online, a loose ball inside the area fell kindly for Sinayoko, who reacted faster than everyone else and drove a fierce strike under the crossbar.

Zambia, however, refused to fold. With time slipping away, they pushed more players forward and increased the tempo. What followed was a nervy ending that kept fans on edge until the final whistle.

Deep into stoppage time, a moment of poor marking proved costly for Mali. Daka rose highest in the box and powered home a header that stunned the Casablanca crowd. Interestingly, a mysterious cat had predicted victory for Mali hours before the game.

According to Opta, Daka's 92nd-minute equaliser against Mali was Zambia's first-ever result-altering goal in the 90th minute or later at the AFCON.

Daka lands on his neck, sparking concerns

Caught up in the emotion of the moment, the Leicester City striker attempted a backflip celebration.

The move went wrong, and he landed awkwardly on his neck, immediately raising concern among teammates and supporters.

Fortunately, the incident did not appear to turn serious, though at the time of reporting, it was unknown if the striker had incurred a serious injury.

Fans remain anxious with no official update released. Social media quickly reacted.

@Ankara_M10 wrote:

"Man, oh man."

@GolVoa advised:

"Daka went full gymnastics mode. Stick to the simple celebrations bro, neck injuries ain't worth the clout."

@WIZEINTHEBEAT added:

"So sorry."

@GeedoMetaX joked:

"Bro tried to unlock the hidden backflip skill and got the 'neck pain' debuff instead. Hope it's nothing serious tho!"

Patson Daka wheels away in joy after scoring the equaliser against Mali. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Zambia will hope for calmer celebrations when they face Comoros on December 26. Mali, meanwhile, must regroup quickly ahead of a daunting test against hosts Morocco, who opened their campaign with a win.

