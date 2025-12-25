Christian Atsu never lifted the AFCON trophy, yet over a decade on, his talent and tragic legacy continue to resonate across Africa.

Ghana narrowly missed out on Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) success in 2015, yet Christian Atsu emerged as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

The late winger, then on loan at Everton, dazzled in Equatorial Guinea with a run of electric displays that saw him claim two of the competition’s top individual awards.

Christian Atsu's 2015 AFCON masterclass is on the spotlight ahead of the 2015 tournament in Morocco. Image credit: iewig christian/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

According to Wikipedia records, Atsu was voted Player of the Tournament, a recognition of his consistency, creativity, and sheer impact throughout Ghana’s run to the final.

According to CAF, his magical curling effort against Guinea in the quarter-final, a goal that instantly went viral across the continent, was later crowned Goal of the Tournament, further cementing his status as the Black Stars’ standout performer.

Watch Atsu's Goal of the 2015 AFCON in the YouTube video below.

The 2015 AFCON final on February 8 at Estadio de Bata remains one of the most painful moments in Ghanaian football. After 120 scoreless minutes, the Black Stars faced Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Christian Atsu, who had been tireless on the flanks, was substituted just minutes before the end of extra time.

The shootout saw Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry emerge as an unlikely hero, saving Brimah Razak’s penalty before calmly converting the decisive kick to secure Ivory Coast’s first AFCON title since 1992.

While Ghana missed out on a fifth crown, Atsu’s dazzling performances throughout the tournament cemented his status as one of the competition’s standout stars.

Christian Atsu during the 2015 AFCON final between Ghana and the Ivory Coast on February 8, 2015, at Bata stadium in Bata, Equatorial Guinea. Image credit: liewig christian/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations drawing near and the Black Stars absent from the tournament, football fans across Africa would be reflecting on Atsu’s unforgettable 2015 masterclass, a performance that still stands tall, a decade later.

Christian Atsu's painful death

As the football world looks back on the 10th anniversary of his AFCON heroics, the memory of Christian Atsu is even more emotional following his tragic passing on February 6, 2023, as confirmed by the BBC.

The former Newcastle United winger lost his life in the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, where he was playing for Hatayspor.

His death reverberated across Ghana and beyond, and the overwhelming flood of affection that poured in showed just how deeply he was cherished.

A decade on from his AFCON brilliance, Christian Atsu's legacy continues to inspire millions.

Ghanaians remembered Christian Atsu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the third anniversary of Atsu’s passing, as Ghanaians paused to remember and honour him.

Fans flooded social media with emotional tributes and heartfelt prayers in memory of one of the finest footballers the country has ever produced.

