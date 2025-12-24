Cameroon start their AFCON 2025 campaign under pressure after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The decision to leave out captain Vincent Aboubakar raised serious questions about where Cameroon’s goals will come from

Gabon arrive in strong form and will fancy their chances of avoiding defeat against a struggling giant

A Ghanaian sports commentator has predicted the winner of Wednesday's big encounter

Cameroon launch their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a testing Group F opener against Gabon on Wednesday, December 24, in Agadir, Morocco.

Once feared across the continent, the Indomitable Lions arrive at this tournament eager to restore lost pride after a turbulent period in their football history.

Missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a crushing setback for Cameroon, especially given their proud record of eight World Cup appearances, the most by any African nation.

Falling short against Cape Verde marked a rare low point and left supporters yearning for a response. AFCON 2025 now presents the perfect stage for redemption.

Cameroon navigated the qualifiers impressively, finishing top of their group without a single defeat, according to Wikipedia.

However, tournament football is a different challenge altogether, and they have been drawn into what many consider a “group of death.”

Head coach David Pagou raised eyebrows by omitting experienced striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar, a decision that could prove costly given the team’s recent struggles in front of goal.

The Lions failed to score in their last two competitive matches, underlining attacking issues that contrast sharply with the glory days of icons such as Roger Milla, Patrick Mboma and Samuel Eto’o.

They also drew a blank in their most recent encounter with Gabon, with the overall head-to-head record between the sides finely balanced.

Gabon, meanwhile, arrive in Morocco quietly confident. Labelled dark horses, the Panthers are aiming to surpass their previous AFCON best runs, which ended at the quarter-final stage in 1996 and 2012.

Despite sitting 27 places below Cameroon in the latest FIFA rankings, recent form suggests they are well-equipped to frustrate bigger names.

Thierry Mouyouma’s side are unbeaten in regulation time across their last six matches, a run that includes a credible 1-1 draw against Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.

Known for their disruptive nature, Gabon thrive on unsettling traditional heavyweights. Defensively disciplined and dangerous on the counter, they rely on moments of flair to decide games, and another tight contest could be on the cards.

Cameroon vs. Gabon: How to watch

The Group F clash between Cameroon and Gabon will take place at the Stade de Adrar in Souss-Massa, Morocco. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm local time on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

According to Goal, fans around the world can follow the action live through the following broadcasters:

United States: Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect

United Kingdom: 4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming

Canada: Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect

Australia: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect

South & Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

UAE: beIN SPORTS

India: FanCode

Cameroon tipped to beat Gabon

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports commentator Frank Amankwa backed Cameroon to defeat Gabon.

“Cameroon’s experience at the highest level should give them the edge, if they impose their physicality early and stay disciplined, they have enough quality to overcome Gabon, even in what promises to be a tight opening match.”

