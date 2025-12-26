Afriyie Acquah delivered a standout performance in the 2015 AFCON final, keeping Ghana competitive against the Ivory Coast throughout 120 minutes

The Ghanaian midfielder impressed fans by effectively neutralising Yaya Touré, one of Africa’s top players, during the high-stakes final

Despite missing his penalty in the shootout, Acquah’s composure, stamina, and tactical intelligence earned him widespread acclaim

In the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, Ghana faced Ivory Coast in a tense showdown at the Estadio de Bata in Equatorial Guinea on February 8, 2015.

The match, which ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, would eventually be decided in a dramatic penalty shootout, with the Ivorians emerging victorious 9-8.

Afriyie Acquah shone in 2015 AFCON final

Despite the heartbreak, one Ghanaian player’s performance stood out: midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

At just 23 years old, Acquah, then a Parma player in Italy’s Serie A, went head-to-head with the Ivory Coast captain Yaya Touré, the then 31-year-old Manchester City star widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

Acquah’s display in midfield was nothing short of remarkable, as he consistently shadowed Touré, preventing the City and Premier League star from controlling the game.

Throughout the 120 minutes, the Sunyani-born player's composure, stamina, and tactical intelligence were on full display. He made key interceptions, pressed effectively, and ensured that Ghana’s midfield remained competitive against one of Africa’s strongest teams.

While the Black Stars ultimately fell short in the penalty shootout, Acquah’s performance in the final was widely praised as one of the best individual displays by a Ghanaian player in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the only low point in the match for Acquah came during the shootout, when he missed his penalty, as Transfermarkt noted. Yet, this small setback did little to overshadow the critical role he played throughout the tournament.

As noted by Wikipedia, under coach Avram Grant, Acquah had been a mainstay in the Black Stars’ midfield, starting five of Ghana’s six games. His work rate and consistency helped Ghana reach the final, marking his most impressive tournament in the national colors.

Acquah’s performance in the 2015 AFCON final is still remembered by fans and analysts for his technical ability and fearless approach against a player of Touré’s stature.

Today, Afriyie Acquah continues to train and prepare for the next chapter in his career, as he looks forward to signing with a new club in the upcoming season.

While the 2015 final ended in disappointment for Ghana, Afriyie Acquah’s heroics in midfield remain a highlight of his international journey and a testament to his talent and determination.

