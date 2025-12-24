The iconic Zidane name is set to appear at the AFCON for the first time after Luca Zidane was named in Algeria’s squad for the 35th edition of the tournament

Despite representing France at youth level, Luca chose to play for Algeria, the homeland of his grandparents

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is expected to make his AFCON debut in Algeria’s Group E opener against Sudan

Luca Zidane is preparing to step onto one of Africa’s biggest football stages as he readies himself for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Algeria.

The goalkeeper, son of the legendary Zinedine Zidane, brings a famous surname to the tournament, but his story is rooted more in identity than reputation.

Luca Zidane to Make AFCON Debut for Algeria: Why Zidane’s Son Chose Algeria Over France

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper will represent Algeria, the homeland of his grandparents, marking a significant chapter in his career.

Born in Marseille, Luca progressed through France’s youth ranks and seemed destined to follow the same international path.

That changed on September 19, 2025, when he officially switched allegiance, a decision that immediately drew attention across the football world.

While some observers questioned the timing, coming as Algeria secured qualification for AFCON and the 2026 World Cup, the 27-year-old insists the move is deeply personal.

Why Luca Zidane chose Algeria

Zidane qualifies for Algeria through his family roots, and his decision reflects a growing trend among players with dual nationality who are embracing their background.

For the Granada goalkeeper, the appeal went beyond opportunity. It was about representing something meaningful.

"When I think of Algeria, I immediately think of my grandfather. Since I was a child, we've had Algerian culture in our family. I talked to him before making the decision, and he was over the moon.

"Every time I go on international duty, he calls me to say I've made the right choice and that he's proud of me. Making him proud by playing for the national team means everything to me. The next jersey with my name on it is for him," he told beIN Sports.

Zidane eyes AFCON debut with Algeria

Algeria views Zidane’s arrival as both symbolic and practical.

He made his national team debut only in October for World Cup qualifiers against Somalia and Uganda, yet circumstances quickly pushed him into serious contention.

His calm presence and experience at club level have impressed the technical team.

According to Sports Mole, Zidane is expected to make his AFCON debut against Sudan on Wednesday, December 24, in a Group E fixture.

Below are the lineups of Algeria and Sudan:

The match presents an opportunity to silence doubters and stake his claim as a long-term option between the posts.

With the iconic Rais Mbolhi being the standard bearer for Algerian goalkeeping, Luca knows the challenge ahead.

For him, AFCON is not just a tournament debut. It is a chance to honour family, embrace identity, and write his own chapter in Algerian football history.

Algeria vs Sudan match preview

