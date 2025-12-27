Brimah shot into the spotlight as Ghana’s number one goalkeeper at AFCON 2015, playing a key role in the Black Stars’ run to the final

Following a challenging spell at Mamelodi Sundowns marked by scarce minutes, Brimah rebuilt his career in Spain’s lower divisions

A loving family man, Razak Brimah often gives fans a glimpse of happy moments with his wife and child on Instagram

Razak Brimah’s rise through international football and his travels across clubs in Spain and South Africa tell a story of resilience, determination, and genuine passion for the game.

From shining with the Black Stars at major African tournaments to rebuilding his career in Spain’s lower divisions, Brimah’s journey remains compelling, even though sustained top-flight club success largely eluded him.

Razak Brimah's rise to become Black Stars No.1

The Accra-born goalkeeper's defining moment on the international stage came during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As Ghana’s first-choice custodian under Israeli coach Avram Grant, he played a key role in helping the Black Stars reach the final of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Ghana suffered penalty shootout heartbreak against Ivory Coast in the AFCON final, while Brimah remained first-choice keeper at AFCON 2017, where the Black Stars reached the semi-finals but missed out on the final.

Despite the disappointment, Brimah’s calm presence in goal and vocal leadership at the back were praised by many fans and analysts.

Which clubs did Razak Brimah play for?

Brimah was plying his trade with Córdoba CF in the Segunda División in Spain between 2015 and 2017 at the peak of his international career according to Wikipedia.

While at Córdoba, he battled for a starting spot and gained valuable experience in a highly competitive league.

Brimah sharpened his technical and tactical qualities in Spain before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017, seeking regular action and a fresh challenge in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League.

However, limited playing time saw him fall down the pecking order, and in August 2018, he mutually parted ways with the Sundowns according to African Football.

Brimah's career revival in Spain’s lower divisions

The ex-Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper returned to Spain in search of more consistent football, signing a one-year deal with Linares Deportivo in July 2019.

Brimah played went on to play 25 matches during the 2019/20 season, and conceded just 13 goals.

His performances were so outstanding that the 2015 AFCON finalist was voted the Best Goalkeeper of the Season.

That campaign ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Linares had already established a commanding lead with 75 points in 29 matches, 27 points ahead of CD El Ejido.

Thanks to Brimah’s heroics in goal, Linares earned promotion, and he solidified his reputation as a dependable and experienced shot-stopper.

Razak Brimah joined Calahorra in 2024

The former Black Stars custodian took on a new challenge with CD Calahorra in 2024, continuing his career in Spain with characteristic dedication.

His current contract with the lower-tier team is set to expire at the end of June 2025, marking what could be the final phase of a long and varied football journey.

Razak as a family man with a passion for sharing

Razak Brimah is known for leading a modest yet happy life away from the football field, with his social media feeds feeling like a fresh air.

The former international, who recently lost his mother, remains active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of family life that reflect strong values, pride in his roots, and a grounded appreciation of his journey.

His Instagram posts often receive warm responses from fans, many of whom continue to admire him for his role in Ghana's memorable AFCON campaigns.

