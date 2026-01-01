Premier League club Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca have agreed to part ways on New Year’s Day

Reports emerged on December 31, 2025, suggesting that tensions between the Italian manager and the club had reached breaking point

Maresca leaves Stamford Bridge after an 18-month spell in which he led Chelsea to the UEFA Conference League title and the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea has confirmed that head coach Enzo Maresca has left the club on New Year’s Day, bringing an end to a short but eventful reign at Stamford Bridge.

While the decision surprised many, fresh details now explain why the Italian pushed for the separation despite having years left on his contract.

Enzo Maresca walks off the pitch in disappointment after Chelsea drew with Bournemouth in his last game for the club on December 30, 2025. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Why Chelsea 'sacked' Enzo Maresca

Maresca was appointed with a long-term vision in mind and still had a deal running until 2029.

In his first season, he delivered tangible success by guiding Chelsea to the UEFA Europa Conference League and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, marking the club’s first silverware since the Roman Abramovich era.

However, tensions grew behind the scenes. Sources indicate that December’s poor results strained an already fragile relationship.

Maresca, who was blamed for Chelsea's defeat to Leeds United on December 3, 2025, was reportedly uncomfortable with the level of oversight from the club’s hierarchy, particularly the expectation that he justify tactical choices.

This frustration became public after a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, when he skipped his post-match press conference.

Again, journalist Ben Jacobs also revealed disagreements with the medical department.

The club wanted greater input on player workload and welfare, a stance Maresca felt crossed into interference and offered little protection for his role.

In summary, Alex Crook, talkSPORT's chief football correspondent, reveals that the main fallout at Chelsea is between Maresca and co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

The club released a statement on January 1, 2026, confirming the mutual decision to end the relationship, citing the need for a reset as the season enters a decisive phase.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” the club’s statement reads.

Enzo Maresca is Chelsea's third permanent manager employed in the post Roman Abramovich era. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea in hunt for new coach

According to Sky Sports, the departure means Chelsea are now searching for a fourth permanent manager since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover in May 2022.

The club has yet to name an interim or permanent successor ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City on January 4, 2026.

Chelsea are now moving quickly. RC Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior, who leads one of the club’s sister sides, has emerged as a leading candidate as the board aims to install a new manager in the coming days.

Why Chelsea are not EPL contenders

He spoke openly about the team’s struggles, describing the period before the Everton match on December 13, 2025, as his toughest since joining the club in 2024.

