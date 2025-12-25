Enzo Maresca has shared his opinion about why Chelsea are not genuine Premier League title contenders

The Chelsea boss revisits his controversial “toughest two days” comments, insisting there were no internal issues at Stamford Bridge

Despite beating elite sides like Liverpool and Barcelona, Chelsea’s struggles against less fancied teams continue to hold them back

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has explained why he does not see his side as genuine Premier League title challengers this season, while also revisiting comments he made about experiencing his “toughest two days” since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian came under scrutiny following Chelsea’s 2-0 home victory over Everton earlier in December, a result that ended a difficult run of form.

Enzo Maresca gives reasons why Chelsea are not realistic Premier League title contenders. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Before that win, the Blues had failed to register a victory in three matches across all competitions, suffering defeats to Leeds United and Atalanta.

The pressure was mounting, but goals from Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto ensured Chelsea delivered when it mattered most.

In the aftermath, Maresca spoke emotionally about the challenges his team had faced, suggesting that the days leading up to the Everton match were the most difficult he had encountered since arriving at the club in 2024.

His remarks quickly generated debate, with some interpreting them as criticism of the fanbase or internal structures, as Goal noted.

Seeking clarity, Maresca later explained that his comments reflected the broader atmosphere surrounding the club during a testing period rather than a specific issue with supporters or the hierarchy.

He stressed that backing for the team had wavered externally during that stretch, but he remained appreciative of the fans and their passion.

Almost two weeks later, the Chelsea boss addressed the situation again, describing the episode as a normal part of working within a high-pressure environment.

Enzo Maresca does not think Chelsea can win the 2025/26 Premier League. Image credit: Michael Brown-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

He likened the dynamics within the squad and club to those of a family, where positive and difficult moments are inevitable when people spend so much time together.

While Maresca acknowledged that his words initially drew attention, he expressed frustration that the topic continued to resurface long after he had clarified his stance.

He noted that he had already made it clear there were no issues behind the scenes, yet the narrative persisted longer than he expected.

Turning focus back to performances on the pitch, Enzo Maresca acknowledged a key reason Chelsea are not currently competing at the very top of the Premier League.

Despite impressive home victories this season, including beating the reigning champions, Liverpool, and sweeping aside Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League, consistency remains a problem.

The Italian admitted his team has shown they can rise to the occasion against elite opposition but struggle to maintain the same intensity against other sides. Addressing that imbalance, he said, is central to Chelsea’s long-term progress.

Maresca then highlighted the winter months as a crucial period for defining the club’s ambitions, with the manager expecting a few player additions in January, as Football London stated.

