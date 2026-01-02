Chelsea have disclosed the identity of the tactician who will lead the Blues against Manchester City this Sunday

The six-time Premier League champions sacked manager Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day following a string of poor results

Manchester City are poised to compound Chelsea's problems as they seek a substantive manager

Chelsea have appointed an interim manager ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday, January 4.

The decision follows the club’s parting of ways with Enzo Maresca on Monday, January 1, after reports suggested a breakdown in the professional relationship between the Italian coach and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Callum Mcfarlane (left) is set to lead Chelsea against Manchester City on January 4 as the Blues seek a substantive manager to replace Enzo Maresca (right). Image credit: George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea made the announcement via an official club statement, thanking the former Leicester City boss for his contributions.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea record

Across all competitions, Enzo Maresca managed 92 games for Chelsea, securing 55 victories, 16 draws, and 21 defeats, which translated to a win rate of 59.78%, according to Wikipedia stats.

Despite his relatively brief tenure, the Italian boss enjoyed notable success, guiding the Blues to two major trophies.

In May 2025, Chelsea lifted the UEFA Conference League title after a commanding 4-1 triumph over Real Betis in Wroclaw, showcasing their attacking prowess and tactical discipline.

Just a month and a half later, Maresca added the FIFA Club World Cup to his honours list, as Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in East Rutherford, marking a historic moment for the club on the global stage.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Callum McFarlane named Chelsea's interim boss

Now, following Enzo Maresca's exit, Chelsea Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane will oversee Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City while the club searches for Enzo Maresca’s replacement, as The Sun noted.

Meanwhile, McFarlane has yet to manage a senior professional side, according to the BBC. In his first season as Chelsea’s academy coach, having arrived from Southampton in the summer, he has guided the Under-21s to fourth place in Premier League 2 after nine games.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League with 30 points in 19 matches played, whilst Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are second with 41 points after 19 games, just four points behind leaders Arsenal.

With the Cityzens undefeated in their last nine games, Sunday's Premier League showdown promises to be a baptism of fire for Calum McFarlane, who is handed the herculean task of motivating and leading a Chelsea team, winless in their last three Premier League outings.

During December under Maresca, the FIFA Club World Cup winners struggled, drawing 2-2 at Newcastle, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at home, and sharing the spoils 2-2 with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. These results proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back, leading to his sacking.

Who will be the next Chelsea manager?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh profiled seven potential candidates who could replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

The top contenders included favourite Liam Rosenior, who is in charge of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, as well as the likes of Oliver Glasner and former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas.

Source: YEN.com.gh