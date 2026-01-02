Chelsea must act fast to appoint a new manager and guide the team through the rest of the 2025/26 season

The club is considering several top candidates, including Liam Rosenior, Xavi, Cesc Fàbregas, and John Terry

Chelsea parted ways with Enzo Maresca after the two parties reportedly saw their relationship broken

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca, the club confirmed on January 1, 2026, via an official statement on their website.

Maresca, who joined ahead of the 2024/25 season, enjoyed immediate success by guiding the team to victories in the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League during his debut campaign.

Liam Rosenior and Cesc Fabregas are among the top contenders to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Image credit: Clive Rose, George Wood, Ross MacDonald

Source: Getty Images

Across all competitions, the Italian manager oversaw 92 matches, winning 55, drawing 16, and losing 21, giving him a win rate of 59.78%.

Despite this record, Sky Sports suggests Maresca clashed with the club’s hierarchy over the team’s direction, with the coach recently expressing frustration at what he described as a lack of support from the top brass.

Chelsea now face a race against time to appoint a new manager as the club looks to steer the rest of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to The Sun, here are seven potential candidates who could take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior

Like Maresca, Rosenior would step into the Premier League without prior top-flight managerial experience, but he is reportedly the frontrunner.

Currently at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, Rosenior has impressed as his side pushes for a European spot. His appointment would be straightforward for Chelsea, given that Clearlake also owns the French club.

Cesc Fàbregas

The former Chelsea playmaker has been making waves at Como 1907, transforming the Italian club.

Fabregas guided Como to Serie A promotion for the first time in 21 years and now has the team competing for European qualification, earning a reputation as one of the most promising young managers in top-flight football.

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, now in charge of Como 1907 as head coach. Image credit: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Oliver Glasner

Glasner has quickly impressed in the Premier League since taking charge of Crystal Palace in 2024, guiding the Eagles to FA Cup and Community Shield success. The Austrian has previously been linked with Manchester United should a managerial vacancy arise.

Marco Silva

Silva could be a challenging target due to his current role at Premier League rivals Fulham. The former Hull City and Everton manager has stabilised the Cottagers in the top flight and long been tipped for a big job, making Chelsea an appealing prospect.

Xavi Hernadez

Xavi has been out of management since his Barcelona exit in 2024, but his credentials remain strong. During his last stint, he delivered a La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup in 2023 despite tight financial constraints. Chelsea could approach him without the need for compensation.

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth have already lost key players this summer, and now face the risk of seeing Iraola depart if Chelsea come calling. The Basque coach led the Cherries to ninth place in his debut Premier League season, earning widespread praise for his work.

John Terry

Terry, who made 717 appearances for the Blues, would be the sentimental pick, following in the footsteps of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea opportunity.

Though he has no head coaching experience, he has served as an assistant at Aston Villa and Leicester City, making him a potential romantic choice for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Why Chelsea sacked Maresca

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reasons behind Chelsea’s decision to sack Enzo Maresca on Thursday.

While the club confirmed the news in a brief statement, they did not disclose the details, though media reports have shed light on the split.

