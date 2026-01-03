DR Congo’s “living statue” Kuka Mboladinga was spotted dancing joyfully in a viral AFCON 2025 celebration video in Morocco

Mboladinga became famous for standing motionless throughout DR Congo’s group games, mimicking the Patrice Lumumba statue in Kinshasa

Fans loving the moment: The clip has delighted supporters, showing the human side of the superfan as the Leopards prepare for their round-of-16 clash with Algeria

DR Congo’s iconic superfan Michel “Lumumba” Kuka Mboladinga has swapped his trademark motionless statue pose for full-on dance mode in a hilarious viral video from an AFCON 2025 celebration in Morocco.

Mboladinga first captured global attention after standing completely still for the entirety of DR Congo matches, mimicking the iconic statue of Patrice Lumumba in Kinshasa.

A Democratic Republic of Congo fan has gone viral with his tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba. Photo: Chris Milosi

Source: Getty Images

Lumumba, DR Congo’s first Prime Minister following independence from Belgium in 1960, was assassinated in 1961, and Mboladinga’s tribute quickly became one of the tournament’s most striking images.

Bearing a strong resemblance to the late leader, the devoted supporter wore a jacket and tie as he stood rigid for every minute of the Leopards’ three group-stage games.

While DR Congo fans’ celebrations both inside stadiums and back home have gone viral, it was Mboladinga’s dedication to honouring Lumumba that truly spread like wildfire on social media.

DR Congo superfan spotted partying with Moroccan dancer

However, the man known for his unbreakable composure was finally caught breaking character at a lively Congolese gathering in Morocco.

In the now-viral clip, he is seen grooving enthusiastically in front of a professional belly dancer as cheers and toasts rang out around him.

Beaming with joy, “Lumumba” danced as the performer in a sparkling purple outfit took centre stage, with the DR Congo flag proudly displayed on a large screen behind them.

The video, humorously captioned about him forgetting his “mission to liberate the RDC in Morocco,” has exploded online, offering a rare glimpse of the human side of the fan whose endurance became one of AFCON 2025’s standout stories.

Watch Mboladinga's video below:

As DR Congo prepare for a challenging round-of-16 showdown against Algeria, supporters are enjoying this off-field moment, seeing their beloved “living statue” finally relax and celebrate after helping spur the Leopards into the knockout stage.

Mboladinga’s pose against Botswana was the third time he paid tribute to Patrice Lumumba during the tournament by copying the famous statue.

He had earlier struck the same stance in DR Congo’s 1-0 victory over Benin and their 1-1 draw with Senegal, turning the gesture into a defining symbol of respect and dedication.

The superfan is expected to be among the DRC faithful when Sebastien Desabre’s side face Algeria, led by the in-form Riyad Mahrez, in their Round of 16 clash next Tuesday.

Kuka Mboladinga stays on his feet for the entirety of DR Congo's game against Botswana at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Chris Milosi

Source: Getty Images

