The final post from Anthony Joshua’s fitness trainer, who tragically lost his life in a fatal accident in Nigeria, has gone viral

Known affectionately as Latz, the trainer was travelling in the same car as the former heavyweight boxing champion when it collided with a stationary truck

Joshua survived the accident with some injuries; however, Latz and another close associate of the boxer sadly lost their lives in the crash

The final online post of Kevin Latif Ayodele continues to resonate deeply after his tragic death in a fatal crash involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua on December 29, 2025.

Known affectionately as Latz, Ayodele was travelling in the same Lexus SUV as Joshua when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck on a busy road in Ogun State, Nigeria.

While Joshua survived the accident with minor injuries, the fitness trainer and Sina Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over 10 years, sadly lost their lives in the collision. The news sent shockwaves through the sports community and beyond.

Joshua’s trainer's final message sparks tributes

Following the tragedy, many fans and followers visited Ayodele’s Instagram account, @healthy_mindset, where his last post stirred strong feelings across social media.

The video was a heartfelt compilation of moments from his travels and leisure, showing him embracing life’s simple joys through scenic visits and intense workouts.

What struck viewers most was an accompanying caption reflecting on life’s true meaning:

“In between your goals, remember there’s a precious thing called life that you need to enjoy.”

Some portion of the clip also featured Anthony Joshua, highlighting the close bond that had grown between the two men, from trainer and athlete to trusted friends. Fans left touching tributes in the comments.

Elliott_b_79 wrote:

“RIP 🕊️ life is short, too short.”

Willharrisproductions added:

“What a powerful last post. Rest easy in paradise. 🕊️🙏”

Chakabars prayed:

“Rest in peace, my brother, Allah will have mercy on you 💔”

Theonlyjasonlee shared a personal memory:

“A good, solid kind guy who always had a smile every time I saw him. This is unreal. Sending lots of love to his family and friends all over the world. ❤️”

Diagram reveals why Ayodele and Ghami died

Officials have since reassured the public that Joshua remains stable and conscious after the accident. Meanwhile, a diagram of the crash scene circulated online, offering insight into how the tragedy unfolded.

Shared by ACD MMA on X, the illustration shows the Lexus SUV striking the stationary truck at an angle, not head-on.

The front right side of the vehicle, where Latif and Sina sat, absorbed the greatest impact. This area was marked as the main collision zone.

In contrast, the left-rear section, where Joshua was seated, experienced significantly less force.

Below is the diagram:

The vehicle’s structural design and the angled nature of the crash helped preserve space around Joshua and the driver, reducing their injuries.

Seer's dark prophecy linked to AJ's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared an old video of Ghanaian seer Karma President that resurfaced after Anthony Joshua’s accident.

In the video, he said, “Nigeria is trending in the spiritual world because of a bad crash,” but didn’t name anyone specifically.

