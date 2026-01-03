Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

Senegal vs Sudan AFCON 2025: Team News, Line-Ups and How to Watch Live

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Senegal aim to continue their unbeaten run as they face Sudan in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16
  • Sudan will look to cause a major upset against the tournament favourites, Senegal, despite their struggles in the group stage
  • Fans can get all the latest team news, probable line-ups, and live TV or streaming details for Senegal vs Sudan

Senegal face Sudan in the first Round of 16 match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, 3 January, at Tangier Grand Stadium.

The 2019 AFCON winners topped Group D with seven points from three games. They began with a commanding 3-0 victory over Botswana, followed by a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, before defeating Benin 3-0 to finish top of their group.

Sadio Mane-led Senegal take on Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in a 2025 AFCON Round of 16 clash on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Image credit: Franck Fife, Visionhaus
Source: Getty Images

According to Wikipedia, Sudan qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, finishing third in Group E with three points from as many games.

Kwesi Appiah's men struggled to find the net in the group phase, relying on a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea courtesy of an own goal.

On paper, Senegal are heavy favourites, but tournament football, especially at the AFCON, often rewards resilience as much as reputation.

Senegal boast a balanced squad, combining attacking flair with defensive discipline. Key players like Sadio Mané, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr and Nicolas Jackson provide multiple avenues to score, while the team conceded only once in the group stage.

Manager Pape Thiaw will be looking for his side to tighten up further as they enter the knockout rounds, whilst the Ghanaian trainer, Appiah, and his charges, would fancy their chances.

Probable Senegal line-up: GK: E. Mendy; K. Diatta, M. Niakhate, I. Jakobs, A. Seck, I. Gueye, I. Ndiaye, I. Sarr, P. Gueye, S. Mané, N. Jackson.

Probable Sudan line-up: GK: M. El Neel; M. Ereng, M. Karshom, S. Barglan, B. Khamis, A. Taifour, A. Omer, A. Abdallah, M. Abdel-Rahman, W. Khidir, M. Eisa.

Sadio Mane looks ready for the AFCON Round of 16 battle against Sudan. Image credit: Visionhaus
Source: Getty Images

How to watch Senegal vs. Sudan live

Fans can catch Senegal vs Sudan live in English through various broadcasters, depending on their location. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (Ghana time).

According to Goal, in the USA, Senegal vs Sudan can be watched live on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on 4seven. Fans in Canada can tune in via beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

While in Australia, the game is expected to be available on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

For Ghanaian viewers and those in Sub-Saharan Africa, they can watch the match on MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, SABC 2, and SA FM.

Finally, in the UAE, the match can be streamed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, and beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia.

For those following online, official streaming services like beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fanatiz provide live coverage with English commentary.

Kwesi Appiah makes AFCON history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah achieved a remarkable Africa Cup of Nations milestone in Morocco.

The record relates to Ghana, as Appiah reached it after Sudan’s 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

Source: YEN.com.gh

