Opta's supercomputer has predicted who will qualify for the quarter-finals and win the overall title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Round of 16 action will begin today when Senegal takes on Sudan, before Mali takes on 2004 champions Tunisia

The biggest games of the round will have Algeria facing DR Congo, while South Africa faces five-time champions Cameroon

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Opta’s supercomputer has released its predictions for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the tournament enters the knockout stage.

The 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations has now reached the Round of 16, with 16 of the original 24 teams still competing for Africa’s premier men’s football crown.

Opta predicts who will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Peter Plumby.

Source: Getty Images

The sides advancing are: Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Tunisia, DR Congo, Benin, Mali, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

Some of Africa’s top stars remain in the hunt for their first AFCON title, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Victor Osimhen, all progressing with their national teams to the knockout rounds.

However, both players and coaches know the path to glory will only get tougher as the tournament progresses, with Opta’s supercomputer offering predictions on how it might unfold.

Opta supercomputer predicts AFCON 2025 winner

As at the start of the competition, Opta has again tipped hosts Morocco to lift their second-ever AFCON title, giving the Atlas Lions a 22.82% chance.

Morocco impressed in the group stage, topping Group A with seven points, and now face Tanzania, who advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, with a quarterfinal clash against either South Africa or Cameroon awaiting the winner.

Algeria follow in second with a 13.64% chance. The Desert Foxes are one of only two teams to maintain a perfect record so far.

After winning the 2019 edition, they were eliminated in the group stages of subsequent tournaments but have rediscovered form under Bosnian coach Vladimir Petković. A victory over DR Congo would set up a quarterfinal against either Nigeria or Mozambique.

Opta predicts who will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Peter Plumby.

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, only one of Morocco or Algeria can reach the final as they are on the same side of the bracket.

Third and fourth on Opta's list are Senegal and Egypt, with 13.62% and 13.26% chance, respectively. The two teams could also actually meet in the semi-finals if they win their Round of 16 and quarter-final matches.

According to Opta, Mali, Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria and Algeria will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Gyan names Nigeria among 2025 AFCON favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has shared his predictions for the 2025 AFCON, naming the teams he believes are most likely to win.

Among the favourites, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer highlighted Nigeria as a strong contender for the title.

Source: YEN.com.gh