Senegal combined defensive solidity with game management to reach the 2025 AFCON final

Sadio Mane was the hero of the crucial semi-final clash in Tangier, scoring the only goal of the match

Egypt are still waiting for their first AFCON trophy since they last won the tournament in 2010

Senegal have secured a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after a cagey semifinal victory over Egypt at Tangier Grand Stadium on Wednesday, January 14.

The Teranga Lions will now contest their fourth AFCON final on January 18, aiming to add to their 2019 title.

Senegal reach 2025 AFCON final after edging out Egypt.

According to CAF, Sadio Mane netted the only goal of the encounter in the 78th minute. The game was tough but lacked the spark and intensity usually associated with a classic AFCON semifinal, with long spells of cautious play on Egypt's part, limited clear-cut chances, and moments of tension outweighing genuine attacking quality.

However, the Senegalese side dominated possession throughout both halves, keeping the Pharaohs on the back foot for most of the match, as Mohamed Salah and his teammates struggled to impose themselves and failed to live up to expectations in a high-stakes encounter.

According to Flashscore statistics, Senegal held over 60% of the ball and managed four shots on target, while Egypt were unable to register a single shot on goal, highlighting their lack of attacking threat.

Sadio Mane during the 2025 AFCON semi-final match between Senegal and Egypt at the Grand Stadium in Tangiers on January 14, 2026.

2025 AFCON final

Senegal will now face the winner of the Morocco vs Nigeria semifinal (kickoff at 8 PM tonight) in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, set to take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Both the hosts and the Super Eagles have been in outstanding form throughout the tournament and will pose a significant challenge.

Morocco have impressed on home soil, finishing top of Group A with seven points from three matches. The Atlas Lions began their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Comoros, followed by an emphatic 3-0 win against Zambia, before a 1-1 draw with Mali secured first place.

Walid Regragui’s side have maintained that momentum in the knockout stages, edging past Tanzania 1-0 in the Round of 16 before delivering a commanding 2-0 triumph over Cameroon in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have been equally formidable. The Super Eagles dominated Group C, collecting a perfect nine points from three victories, according to Flashscore statistics.

Eric Chelle’s men opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tanzania, then overcame Tunisia 3-2, before rounding off the group stage with a convincing 3-1 victory against Uganda.

Their strong form has continued in the knockout rounds, highlighted by a 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in the Round of 16 and a solid 2-0 quarterfinal win over Algeria.

2025 AFCON top scorers chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest 2025 AFCON top scorers chart, with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz leading the standings on five goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen on four apiece.

With Salah now out of the tournament, Diaz or the Nigerian striker stands a strong chance of finishing as the competition’s Golden Boot winner.

