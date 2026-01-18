The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations' Golden Boot race has captured the attention of AFCON fans as Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz dominates

Morocco and Senegal will contest the 2025 final on January 18, with the clash expected to be highly competitive

Mohammed Salah and Victor Osimhen failed to add to their goal tally during the third-place play-off

Brahim Díaz remains out in front in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations top scorers standings after a tense semi-final stage saw Senegal and Morocco secure their spots in the final.

The first semi-final, played on Wednesday, January 14 in Tangier, ended in heartbreak for Egypt as Senegal claimed a narrow 1–0 victory, sealed by a late Sadio Mané strike in the 78th minute.

Brahim Diaz leads the 2025 AFCON top scorers table with 5 goals. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Mané’s effort from the edge of the area, slightly deflected, left goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy with no chance, ultimately deciding the match.

According to beIN SPORTS, Senegal dominated possession for large periods and created the clearer chances, though Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, struggled to test their opponents.

Egypt’s late surge proved unsuccessful, bringing their AFCON 2025 campaign to an end and consigning them to a third-place play-off against Nigeria.

Later on Wednesday, Morocco and Nigeria were locked in a tense stalemate at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with neither side able to find a breakthrough after 120 minutes of action.

The deadlock was eventually settled on penalties, where Morocco prevailed 4–2. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou starred by saving two spot-kicks, before Youssef En-Nesyri calmly converted the winning penalty.

Misses from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi condemned Nigeria to a play-off meeting with Egypt. The outcomes set up a mouth-watering final on Sunday, January 18, as hosts Morocco face Senegal for the AFCON crown.

Meanwhile, Nigeria claimed the bronze medal on Saturday, January 17, after edging past Egypt in a penalty shoot-out victory.

2025 AFCON top scorers

According to Wikipedia, a total of 120 goals have been scored across 51 matches at the 2025 AFCON as of January 15, 2026.

5 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

Brahim Diaz of Morocco. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

4 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria).

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

2 goals

Sadio Mane (Senegal), Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Gaël Kakuta (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Akor Adams (Nigeria), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), and Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

Opta supercomputer's AFCON predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer updated its projections regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations favourite teams.

According to the Opta Supercomputer's analysis, the Atlas Lions of Morocco remain the leading national team to win the trophy, holding a 22.52% chance of lifting the title. However, the Senegalese side has clearly shown that they are not to be underestimated, as they head into Sunday's final in top form.

Source: YEN.com.gh