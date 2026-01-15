Senegal and Morocco meet in an AFCON final for the first time, with the hosts aiming for a home triumph and the Teranga Lions chasing another crown

Sadio Mané arrives in red-hot form with 11 goals at the tournament, while Morocco have shown ice-cold nerve in knockout football

Both semi-finals were low on chances, suggesting Sunday’s final could be decided by a single moment of brilliance

A former Ghanaian footballe has offered his prediction for Sunday's AFCON final

Senegal and Morocco will lock horns in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (7 PM kickoff time), with continental glory at stake in what promises to be a tightly contested showdown.

The Teranga Lions booked their place in the final with a narrow but deserved 1-0 victory over Egypt in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Tangier Grand Stadium.

Senegal and Morocco will contest the 2025 AFCON final on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

According to CAF, Sadio Mané was the difference-maker, curling home a superb strike from the edge of the box in the 78th minute. It was Mané’s 11th goal of the tournament, underlining his status as Senegal’s talisman.

The 2019 African champions were largely in control throughout a semi-final that lacked tempo and clear-cut chances. According to Flashscore stats, Senegal dominated possession, enjoying 63 per cent of the ball, and played with greater intent and cohesion.

Egypt, by contrast, struggled badly in the final third and failed to register a single shot on target in the first half. While the contest was short on excitement, Senegal’s superior organisation and attacking purpose ultimately justified their progression to the final.

Meanwhile, Morocco, the host nation, had to dig deep to reach Sunday’s showpiece event. The Atlas Lions edged past Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after their semi-final ended goalless following 120 minutes of action on Wednesday night.

Much like the earlier semi-final, clear chances were few and far between, with both sides cancelling each other out in a tense tactical battle.

However, the Atlas Lions kept their composure when it mattered most, converting four spot-kicks to secure their place in front of a home crowd.

Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, to reach the 2025 AFCON final. Image credit: Franck Fife

2025 AFCON final head-to-head

Sunday’s final will mark the 32nd meeting between Morocco and Senegal across all competitions, including friendlies and the African Nations Championship.

According to 11v11 statistics, Morocco hold the historical edge, having won 18 matches, drawn six and lost seven against the West Africans.

That said, Senegal won the last competitive encounter between the sides, claiming a 1-0 victory in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier in July 2001, with El Hadji Diouf scoring the decisive goal.

Notably, this will be the first time Morocco and Senegal meet in an Africa Cup of Nations tournament, adding extra intrigue to an already compelling occasion.

Senegal backed to win 2025 AFCON

Meanwhile, a former Ghanaian footballer, Osman Sakora of BA United fame, has weighed in on Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, offering his prediction ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Senegal and Morocco.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Sakora shared his thoughts on the showdown, highlighting the fine margins likely to decide the contest and the key factors that could swing the trophy one way or the other.

“This final will be decided by discipline and experience. Senegal have shown they know how to manage big moments, especially with a player like Sadio Mané who can change a game in seconds. Morocco will have the home crowd behind them, but if Senegal stay compact and patient, I see them edging it by a single goal.” Sakora said.

How to watch Senegal vs. Morocco final

According to Goal, UK viewers can watch the final live on Channel 4 (E4), with free-to-air coverage also available via Channel4.com and the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

In the United States, beIN SPORTS will provide live and exclusive television coverage, with streaming available on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, Al Jazeera Sport will broadcast the match live from 17:00 GMT.

Moreover, fans in Francophone Africa can follow the action on Canal+ Afrique. In South Africa, the game will be shown on SABC channels, while viewers in Ghana can watch via SuperSport platforms, including MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, and SuperSport Grandstand.

2025 AFCON top scorers table

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest 2025 AFCON top scorers chart, with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz leading the standings on five goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen on four apiece.

However, Diaz, Salah, and Osimhen all failed to add to their tallies during the semifinals, as Senegal and Morocco advanced to the 2025 AFCON final.

Source: YEN.com.gh