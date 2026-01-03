Argentina have introduced a new youth policy that would have barred Lionel Messi from national team selection had it existed during his early career

The rule blocks youth call-ups for players who move to Europe without first signing a professional contract with an Argentine club

AFA officials say the decision is aimed at protecting domestic clubs that develop young talent, despite sparking widespread debate

Argentina have reportedly introduced a new regulation that would have dramatically altered Lionel Messi’s international pathway had it existed during his youth.

Now 38, Messi is universally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Argentine icon has represented Newell’s Old Boys, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain during a glittering career before moving to MLS side Inter Miami.

Across his club career, Messi has made 973 appearances and scored an astonishing 792 goals, numbers that place him firmly among the game’s elite.

His trophy haul is equally remarkable. Messi has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, lifted 10 La Liga titles and claimed four UEFA Champions League crowns.

On the international stage, he has earned 196 caps for Argentina, scoring 115 goals, and famously led his country to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, cementing his legacy.

Lionel Messi is often regarded as the GOAT of football. Photo: Franck Fife.

Rule that would've banned Messi

However, a recent report suggests Argentina have implemented a new rule that would have prevented Messi from representing his country at youth level if he were coming through the system today.

According to OneFootball, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will no longer call up youth players who move to Europe without first signing a professional contract with a domestic Argentine club.

Rising Ballers elaborated on the policy via social media, explaining that players who leave the country on a free transfer will be excluded from youth national team selection.

The decision is rooted in the principle of “patria potestad,” a legal framework designed to protect the interests of clubs responsible for developing young talent.

Messi famously left Argentina as a teenager to join Barcelona without signing a professional deal at home, meaning the new rule would have seen him barred from youth international duty under the current regulations.

Javier Méndez Cartier, director of the AFA’s youth teams, confirmed the stance, stressing the federation’s commitment to safeguarding local clubs.

“By decision of our President and his Executive Committee, this administration always seeks to defend the interests of the clubs that develop players,” he said. “Anyone who does not understand this and chooses to use parental rights to emigrate will not be called up to any youth national team.”

The rule has already sparked debate, particularly given how differently Messi’s story might have unfolded under such conditions.

