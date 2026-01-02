Sergio Ramos is a former Sevilla academy graduate whose deep connection to the club strengthens his case to take control

His global reputation, leadership experience, and football knowledge give credibility to a Sevilla takeover project

Ongoing ownership instability at Sevilla presents a timely opportunity for Ramos to emerge as a serious candidate

Sevilla’s long-running ownership discussions have taken a surprising new direction, with club icon Sergio Ramos now emerging as a key figure in potential takeover talks.

Following two months of negotiations, dating back to October 2025, involving different parties, the former captain is reportedly playing a central role in a fresh bid to acquire his boyhood club.

Ramos rose through Sevilla’s academy before becoming a global star at Real Madrid, a move that strained his relationship with Sevilla supporters for years.

However, his return for a brief second spell at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán helped repair those ties, before his departure after one season, roughly 18 months ago, as Football Espana noted.

Until recently, an American-led consortium appeared best placed to complete the takeover. Spearheaded by Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero, the group planned to oversee the club’s operations and even floated the idea of reinstating legendary sporting director Monchi.

But according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, echoed by Diario AS, the deal has hit a major stumbling block after a comprehensive due diligence review. Sources indicate that once potential investors were granted full access to detailed financials, operational metrics and risk factors, several issues emerged that materially weakened the company’s forecasted performance and growth prospects.

As a result, the proposed valuation was recalibrated downward, with the price per share cut from €3.40 to €2.70, reflecting what buyers now view as a more realistic assessment of earnings potential and risk exposure. This adjustment is believed to have been driven by weaker than expected revenue projections, slower growth assumptions and heightened financial uncertainties uncovered during diligence, widening the valuation gap between what sellers expected and what buyers were willing to commit to.

Ultimately, that widening gap appears to have led to the collapse of negotiations as both sides failed to bridge their valuation expectations

Ramos set to buy Sevilla

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested Ramos was exploring the possibility of becoming a minority shareholder, but Cadena Cope now claims the situation has escalated.

The veteran defender is said to be fronting his own investment group, which has already submitted an offer to Sevilla’s shareholders.

Notably, this bid is reportedly the most attractive on the table so far, with the group backing Ramos as the public figurehead and driving force behind the project.

At 39, Sergio Ramos remains a free agent after parting ways with Monterrey in December and has yet to officially call time on his playing career.

Sergio Ramos' La Liga stats

Ramos scored three goals in 50 La Liga appearances for Sevilla between 2003 and 2006 before moving to Real Madrid, where he found the net 72 times in 469 league matches across a 16-season spell with Los Blancos.

After spending two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, the defender returned to his boyhood club in the 2023/24 campaign, making 28 La Liga appearances for Sevilla and scoring three goals.

