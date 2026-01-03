Antoine Semenyo is reportedly close to a major Premier League move that could transform his career

Man City are showing strong interest in the Ghanaian forward, sparking speculation among fans

Semenyo could soon face a new challenge that tests his abilities at the highest level of club football

An esteemed Ghanaian football journalist has urged Antoine Semenyo to think carefully before joining Manchester City

Antoine Semenyo’s possible move to Manchester City could mark a major milestone in his career, opening doors to growth and achievements that only a handful of clubs in world football can provide.

At 25, the Ghanaian forward has already made a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking players at Bournemouth, but a switch to a team of City’s stature promises to take his game to an entirely new level.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is nearing a big move to Manchester City. Image credit: Robin Jones

City consistently challenges on all fronts, from the Premier League to the Champions League, offering players the opportunity to compete for major honours year after year.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, arguably one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in modern football, Semenyo would find himself in an environment that enhances both individual skill and tactical understanding.

Guardiola’s track record of improving forwards is well documented; players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva have all flourished under his guidance, becoming more complete and versatile performers.

Semenyo's possible Man City wages

Financially, the move would also be transformative. Reports suggest that Semenyo is set to double his current wage from around £75,000 a week at Bournemouth to approximately £150,000 a week at City, with performance incentives that could increase his earnings even further, putting him on par with some established Premier League stars.

While this would still place him outside the very top earners at the Etihad, it would represent a substantial reward for his progression and success, as The Sun noted.

Antoine Semenyo. Image credit: Robin Jones

Pressure at Manchester City

Despite the clear attractions of a move to Manchester City, there are valid arguments about the increased pressure that comes with playing at a club of such stature, as discussed by talkSPORT.

At Bournemouth, Semenyo enjoys regular play in a lower-pressure environment focused on stability and growth.

However, at Manchester City, expectations are far higher, with intense competition for places in a star-studded squad competing for titles across multiple competitions.

At Manchester City, players face intense scrutiny and must maintain top performance consistently, as even minor dips can mean losing their place. The club’s financial clout and world-class squad create both high expectations and opportunities.

For Semenyo, adapting to Guardiola’s system would be a major challenge but also a chance for transformative growth, though only consistently elite performances will guarantee long-term success.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu weighed in on the debate, advising Semenyo to prioritise regular playing time over chasing higher wages and potentially warming the bench.

''For a player like Semenyo, consistent game time is far more valuable than a big paycheck. Developing on the pitch should always come first. He is one of Ghana's best footballers abroad, and I personally would not want to see him warming the bench at a bigger team." Dr. Frank Owusu said.

