Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has shared a heartwarming update with fans on social media

The 31-year-old has embraced fatherhood, just over a year after marrying his Spanish partner

They were married in June 2024, and this marks the beginning of their journey into parenthood together

Iñaki Williams and his wife, Patricia Morales, have shared a new chapter of their love story—this time as parents.

The couple, who tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in June 2024, recently announced the arrival of their first child.

Inaki Williams and his wife, Patricia Morales, announce they have welcomed their first child.

Inaki Williams and his wife welcome their first baby

They revealed the news on Instagram with a heartfelt photo showing their newborn’s tiny foot, alongside the date of his birth: January 1, 2026.

The post was accompanied by a caption that read:

“Welcome to the world, Niko! Our family is growing, and our hearts are overflowing with love. Thank you for so much in such a short time.”

Watch the photo:

The post instantly drew a wave of love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans around the world.

Fans react with joy after Inaki's baby announcement

Among the early commenters was Inaki’s younger brother, Nico Williams, who couldn’t hold back his joy. He wrote:

"Hehe I’m gonna be an uncle 😭🥹"

Janine Mackson, partner of Ghana international Thomas Partey, added her excitement:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍"

Inaki’s teammate, Dani Garcia, kept it sweet and simple with:

"😍😍😍"

Another Athletic Club teammate, morciiiii, joined in on Instagram with warm wishes:

"Congratulations to the couple! To enjoy what's coming ❤️ 😍"

Even influencer carlotaaaatorres was moved by the news:

"Wowwwwww🥹 CONGRATS beautiful💗"

Inaki Williams and Spanish wife announce first pregnancy in emotional video

Meet Patricia Morales: The wife of Inaki Williams

Hailing from the vibrant city of Bilbao, Patricia is much more than just a footballer’s wife.

She’s a free spirit with a love for travel, known for exploring some of the world’s most picturesque destinations, per Spanish publication AS.

Her Instagram, followed by more than 47,000 people, is a colourful diary of sun-drenched beaches, scenic hideaways, and moments that celebrate both culture and nature.

But life isn’t just about travel for the couple. One adorable constant in their home is Pantera, their playful pup who has become a regular feature on their social pages, and quite the fan favourite in his own right.

Inaki Williams La Liga MVP two years in a row

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Inaki Williams’ remarkable feat as the first player to clinch La Liga’s African Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons.

The Athletic Club forward topped the 2024 vote with 32%, outpacing Villarreal's Pape Gueye and Flavien Enzo Boyomo of CA Osasuna, who came third.

