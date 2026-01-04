Chelsea picked up a point at the Etihad under interim boss Calum McFarlane, showing resilience in their first outing after Maresca’s departure

Enzo Fernandez scores a close-range strike in the dying minutes to rescue a draw, cancelling out Tijjani Reijnders’ half-time opener for Manchester City

Reece James, deployed in an advanced midfield role, continued a familiar pattern from Maresca’s tenure

Chelsea secured a valuable point at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City, drawing 1-1 in their first match since Enzo Maresca’s departure, as Sunday’s Premier League encounter ended all square.

Tijjani Reijnders had given Manchester City the lead on the stroke of half-time, finishing confidently with a well-taken left-footed strike.

However, Chelsea struck back late on against Pep Guardiola’s side, with Enzo Fernandez prodding home from close range in the dying moments.

Chelsea Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane took charge of Sunday’s draw and named his first starting XI as interim manager.

Filip Jorgensen started in goal, with Josh Acheampong, Trevor Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, and Malo Gusto forming the defensive line.

Reece James was pushed further forward on the right, operating as a right-sided midfielder, while Acheampong slotted in at right-back.

In midfield, McFarlane selected Enzo Fernandez alongside Estêvão, with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto supporting João Pedro in attack.

It was not a significant reshuffle following Enzo Maresca’s departure, with Reece James’ advanced role once again one of the standout tactical calls, as had sometimes been the case under the Italian.

Alejandro Garnacho, who had started Chelsea’s previous three matches under Maresca, was left unused on the bench at the Etihad, while Liam Delap was introduced as a substitute during the second half.

According to Flashscore, Manchester City dominated possession with 58% of the ball compared to Chelsea’s 42%. City registered 14 shots, three of which were on target, while Chelsea managed eight attempts, also with three on target.

However, Chelsea created the most clear-cut opportunities, registering three big chances to none for Manchester City.

Chelsea sacked Enzo Maresca

On 1 January 2026, Chelsea confirmed that Enzo Maresca had stepped down as head coach following growing tensions with the club’s ownership.

Chelsea announced an official club statement, thanking the former Leicester City boss for his contributions.

According to an ESPN report, the hierarchy felt Maresca was failing to manage his emotions at the level expected of a Chelsea manager and believed he needed to develop in areas beyond the coaching pitch, particularly in man-management and public messaging.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue their search for a permanent manager, with a host of coaches being linked as potential successors.

