Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Cameroon secured their place in the next round

Christian Kofane sealed victory for the Indomitable Lions against South Africa, capping his performance with a trademark ‘Siuu’ tribute to the Portuguese superstar

The 19-year-old, who has now scored twice at the tournament, will be hoping to maintain his fine form when Cameroon face Morocco in the quarter-finals

Cameroon booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a gritty 2-1 victory over South Africa, sealed by a decisive moment from teenage forward Christian Kofane.

The Indomitable Lions leaned on belief, bravery, and clinical finishing to outlast a spirited Bafana Bafana side on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Ronaldo Tribute at AFCON 2025: Christian Kofane’s ‘Siuu’ Sends Cameroon Past South Africa

Source: Getty Images

Kofane honours Ronaldo

Kofane, who plies his trade with Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, rose bravely inside the box and steered a diving header home from close range to restore Cameroon's advantage.

It was a goal that demanded courage, timing and composure from the 19-year-old.

Moments later, the youngster added flair to substance. He sprinted towards the corner flag and launched into Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'Siuu' celebration.

What followed made the scene even more memorable, as several teammates joined him in honouring the Portuguese icon.

The celebration quickly became a topic of discussion far beyond the stadium as social media users reacted instantly.

@timbyeeta256 wrote:

"Dear Messi fans, this is what we call influence."

@AremuBlack posted:

"No footballer is bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo. The GOAT."

@el_kutezjr added:

"Scored a Ronaldo-type goal and did the Ronaldo celebration."

Kofane's celebration may have drawn headlines, yet the finish itself told the deeper story. He now has two goals in three games, fast becoming the face of Cameroon's attack at the AFCON.

His confidence and fearlessness underlined his rapid rise on the continental stage.

Ronaldo Tribute at AFCON 2025: Christian Kofane’s ‘Siuu’ Sends Cameroon Past South Africa

Source: Getty Images

Kofane and Cameroon silence Bafana

Despite conceding possession and territory for long spells, Cameroon refused to buckle.

South Africa pushed hard and found a lifeline in the 87th minute when Evidence Makgopa pulled one back, setting up a nervy finale, according to CAF Online.

Still, the Lions stood tall. They absorbed pressure, cleared their lines and protected the slender lead until the final whistle.

Although the numbers favoured Bafana Bafana in most departments, it was Cameroon who delivered when it mattered.

The five-time African champions now turn their focus to an even bigger challenge. They will meet hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals on Friday, January 9, at the Stade Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

With momentum building and belief growing, another famous AFCON night could be on the horizon.

Real Madrid's Diaz makes AFCON history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brahim Díaz made history by becoming the first Moroccan to score in four straight AFCON matches after netting the winner against Tanzania.

The forward now leads the scoring chart with four goals, surpassing Ahmed Faras’ record of three consecutive AFCON games.

Source: YEN.com.gh