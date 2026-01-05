Chelsea’s managerial search is heating up as a clear frontrunner emerges to replace Enzo Maresca

A former Chelsea star could make a sensational return to Stamford Bridge, this time in the dugout

Behind-the-scenes moves suggest the Blues are edging closer to naming their next permanent manager

Chelsea Football Club are continuing their search for a substantive head coach following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca on January 1, 2026.

The FIFA Club World Cup winners parted company with the Italian after their professional relationship reportedly broke down, with results and performances failing to meet expectations.

Liam Rosenior (left) is the top contender to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Image credit: Clive Rose, George Wood, Ross MacDonald

Source: Getty Images

Maresca’s final match in charge came in the Premier League on December 30 last year, where Chelsea were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. This result ultimately prompted decisive action from the club’s hierarchy.

The former Leicester City manager, who arrived with a reputation for progressive football, was unable to deliver the consistency Chelsea’s board demanded, leading to his abrupt exit midway through the campaign.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. Image credit: Olive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea hold Manchester City

In the immediate aftermath of Maresca’s departure, Chelsea turned to U21s head coach Callum McFarlane, who was handed the responsibility of guiding the senior side for Sunday’s high-profile Premier League clash away at Manchester City on Sunday, January 4.

McFarlane oversaw a resilient performance at the Etihad Stadium, where Chelsea earned a credible 1-1 draw against City.

According to Flashscore, Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute through Tijjani Reijnders, who finished clinically to give the hosts a deserved lead at the interval.

However, the Blues showed character and composure in the second half and were rewarded late on when Enzo Fernandez arrived in the box to poke home the equaliser, ensuring the points were shared.

With McFarlane steadying the ship in the short term, Chelsea’s focus now turns to identifying a long-term managerial appointment capable of restoring stability and guiding the club through the remainder of the season and beyond.

Liam Rosenior arrives in London

Now, according to The Sun, Liam Rosenior has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have reportedly identified Rosenior, currently in charge of sister club Strasbourg, as their preferred choice, and momentum is building towards his appointment.

While the 41-year-old has remained deliberately tight-lipped in public, developments behind the scenes suggest a deal is progressing.

As The Sun covered, on Sunday afternoon, the London-born coach travelled from Strasbourg to England, landing at Farnborough Airport. He was accompanied by Strasbourg president Marc Keller and sporting director David Weir, a move that has further fuelled speculation of an imminent managerial change at Chelsea.

In a significant hint of what may be to come, Strasbourg’s training session scheduled for Monday is expected to go ahead without Rosenior or his coaching staff. That absence has added weight to reports that his switch to Stamford Bridge is entering its final stages.

Although no formal agreement has been signed yet, Rosenior could already be in the Chelsea technical area for Wednesday’s West London derby against Fulham, a club he previously represented during his playing career.

Who will take charge at Chelsea next?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted several candidates being considered for the Blues’ permanent managerial position.

The reported seven-man shortlist features Liam Rosenior, who is believed to be leading the race, alongside former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, whose impressive early progress in management has also put him firmly in contention.

