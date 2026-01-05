Nigeria enter the AFCON Round of 16 with a perfect group-stage record and high expectations

Mozambique aim to extend their fairytale run as they make their first-ever AFCON knockout appearance

All eyes will be on Victor Osimhen as the Super Eagles chase a place in the quarterfinals

Nigeria will take on Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they continue their push for continental glory.

The Super Eagles head into the knockout stages full of confidence after producing a flawless group-stage campaign.

According to Morocco World News, the West African giants finished top of Group C with a perfect record, securing victories against Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania. In doing so, Nigeria became the first nation to qualify for the last 16, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites.

Head coach Eric Chelle has a strong squad at his disposal, led by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who remains the focal point of Nigeria’s attack.

The Super Eagles are expected to line up with Stanley Nwabali in goal, while Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, and Semi Ajayi provide defensive stability.

Wilfred Ndidi anchors the midfield, supported by Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka, with Ademola Lookman offering creativity in advanced areas as Akor Adams supports Oseimhen in attack.

Mozambique, meanwhile, have already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout phase for the first time in their AFCON history.

The Mambas progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams, despite suffering defeats in two of their Group F matches. Their sole victory came against Gabon, a result that ended a 40-year wait for a win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although Mozambique enter the contest as underdogs, they will take encouragement from their historic achievement and aim to frustrate Nigeria with a disciplined approach.

With Ernan Siluane in goal, defender Reinildo Mandava is expected to play a key role, as well as Diogo Calila, Mexer, and Bruno Langa. Guima and Alfons Amade are likely to be the two pivots, while Geny Catamo, Domingues, Witi, and Faisal Bangal operate in attack.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Mozambique clash

The Round of 16 clash between Nigeria and Mozambique will be played at the Fez Stadium in Morocco on Monday, January 5, with kick-off scheduled for 7 PM (Ghana time).

According to Goal, fans in the United States can watch the match live on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the United Kingdom, coverage will be available on 4seven. Canadian viewers can tune in via beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

Viewers across South and sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, can follow the action on MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, and SuperSport Grandstand. The match will also be broadcast in the UAE on beIN Sports MAX channels and in India via FanCode.

