Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Monday with a convincing 4–0 win over Mozambique

The victory was slightly overshadowed by a moment of tension after Victor Osimhen scored twice in the match

Fans have since reacted to both the dominant performance and Osimhen’s conduct toward Ademola Lookman, who registered two assists

Victor Osimhen has stirred debate on social media following his on-field behaviour toward Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s Round of 16 encounter at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, January 5.

The Super Eagles cruised to a 4–0 victory over Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fes to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Atalanta winger Lookman opened the scoring in the 20th minute, taking his tally for the tournament to three goals. Five minutes later, Galatasaray striker Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s advantage to end a one-match goal drought, according to CAF.

The forward then completed his brace shortly after the restart in the 46th minute, also moving onto three goals for the competition.

Nigeria wrapped up the emphatic win in the 75th minute when Sevilla forward Akor Adams struck his first AFCON goal with a powerful right-footed effort, with Lookman providing the assist for his third of the night, per Al Jazeera.

Osimhen confronts Lookman in match against Mozambique

What appeared to be a comfortable win for the three-time African champions took an unexpected turn as Victor Osimhen sparked tension during the match.

The Galatasaray striker was involved in a heated exchange with teammate Ademola Lookman.

The incident came despite Lookman having already provided two assists for Osimhen on the night, following the striker’s goalless display against Uganda in the final group game.

The flashpoint occurred in the 63rd minute when Nigeria were on the attack, and Lookman was in possession.

The Atalanta winger attempted to dribble past a Mozambican defender but lost the ball, triggering an angry reaction from Osimhen. The striker charged toward Lookman, reportedly shouting:

“It’s a team game, pass the ball.”

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi stepped in to defuse the situation but was pushed aside in the process.

In a video that later went viral on social media, Ndidi was subsequently seen approaching Lookman to offer reassurance.

After the confrontation, Osimhen appeared reluctant to make attacking runs whenever Lookman was in possession. Just five minutes later, head coach Eric Chelle replaced Osimhen with Paris FC winger Moses Simon.

Following the final whistle, Osimhen did not celebrate with his teammates; instead heading straight down the tunnel, with Nigeria Football Federation officials reportedly stopping other players from approaching him.

Osimhen's on-field attitude infuriated fans, who took to social media to hit out at the in-form striker.

@SantaExqCobarr posted:

"Victor Osimhen is too arrogant, and has so much pride. This is the reason he can never play in any club bigger than Napoli or Galatasaray!! Why envying Lookman?? He gave you 2 assists already, so why shouting at every one that doesn't give you a pass."

@Adikastakes said:

"Victor Osimhen’s reaction was wrong and it’s painful that it has become the main talking point of beautiful 4-0."

@Phatill added:

"Passion, but absolutely unnecessary. Osimhen flared up, requested to be subbed off, and was booed off by the fans. Not a good sight at all."

Nigeria's Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, with the La Liga giants closely monitoring his performances at AFCON 2025.

Coach Hansi Flick and his staff are said to be tracking the striker as they consider him a potential replacement for Lewandowski at the club.

